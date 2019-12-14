Army takes it to UB men's basketball at Alumni Arena

The start of a five-game homestand that will be heavy on Big 4 opponents seemed like an ideal time for the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team to stuff its stocking with some wins before the start of conference play in January.

That especially appeared to be a good plan with the Bulls coming off last Sunday’s nationally televised victory over previously unbeaten DePaul of the Big East.

Any momentum from that triumph is no more as UB fell into a trap against Army.

The Bulls got outworked. They got outmuscled in the paint. They got burned from outside.

That’s why dejected folks started to file out of Alumni Arena with time still on the clock Saturday afternoon. They knew the window from a comeback win had closed as Army pulled away for an 89-76 victory in front of 3,693 fans.

Playing on the day of the annual Army-Navy football game, and yes there were some chants of "Let’s go Navy" in the arena, the Black Knights used a 21-9 run during the opening 6-plus minutes of the second half to stretch a five-point halftime lead into a comfortable cushion.

Seniors Matt Wilson and Tommy Funk led the charge for Army, with the 6-foot-9 Wilson scoring a game-high 25 points. Funk, a slick, calm point guard added 14 points and six assists. Junior Lonnie Grayson added 21, sinking 5-of-6 from beyond the arc, and seven assists for the Black Knights (5-5), who shared the ball well and defeated UB for the first time since 1978 when legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski served as Knights' coach.

“They came out, their tenacity I thought was very impressive,” Bulls coach Jim Whitesell said. “I was really disappointed with our effort. I thought we had an opportunity to get that thing going. Instead we finished the half very poorly, and then we started the second half very poorly and played behind the whole way.”

UB appeared ready to take control late in the first half as it used an 8-0 run to take a 24-17 lead with a dunk by Antwain Johnson, who led five Bulls in double-figures with 18 points. Davonta Jordan (14 points) and Jeenathan Williams (13 points) followed with back to back 3-pointers.

The Knights responded big time, with nice ball movement leading them to the proper shot. Funk had four points during the run that had Army go into intermission up five. Grayson had five, including a trey. Josh Caldwell had four of his 16 during the blitz.

UB pulled within three in the opening seconds of the second half on a basket by Jordan. That’s as close as the Bulls got to evening things on this day - one in which they finished with as many turnovers as assists (19).

Wilson went to work inside as he scored 18 of his points after halftime. A Grayson three made it 51-40 just 3:08 into the second half. Funk’s three with 13 minutes left made it 63-46.

Army shot 54.7 percent, including a 10-for-20 showing from beyond the arc. UB made just 5 of 24 from 3-point land and shot 30 for 62 from the floor.

“I thought Funk was outstanding,” Whitesell said. “Even though he didn’t shoot that great, him just having a complete floor game and Wilson played very well inside. He had one of his career nights against us.”

UB, which has lost two of its last three games, returns to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday when it hosts Canisius in the first of three straight games against Big 4 rivals.

It’s a chance for the Bulls to regroup as they still have four games at home to gain some momentum.

“We have to learn, and we have to grow,” Whitesell said. “This game humbles you in a hurry. Everyone last week was patting us on the back. I told my wife, I told my staff. I said ‘this was the most nervous I was about a game because I knew how well Army was going to be, how well-prepared they were going to be and also understanding the game doesn’t owe you anything.’ You have to come out and play at a high level or you’re going to get this result.”

“We have to respect every game and every team,” Jordan said. “At the end of the day you have to come ready to play.”