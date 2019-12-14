News Player of the Year C.J. Ozolins carried Canisius to the promised land

Senior linebacker C.J. Ozolins spent the high school football season delivering shots on ball carriers at nearly a record pace for Canisius.

With the state championship at stake, he called his own shot instead, not only achieving legendary status but breaking free from a pack of contenders to earn 2019 Buffalo News Player of the Year.

Ozolins’ selection headlines the 62nd edition of the All-Western New York team, as chosen by The Buffalo News in conjunction with Prep Talk Awards Hall of Famer and Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer Dick Gallagher and area coaches and football experts.

Ozolins, a 6-1, 225-pounder, served as a co-captain of a young team that learned as it went and raised its game to another level after an 0-3 start. The Crusaders, who started six sophomores, won seven of their final nine games, capturing the New York State Catholic High Schools Athletic Association championship.

PHOTOS: Meet the All-Western New York first team

Canisius' state title came in dramatic 25-24 fashion over Cardinal Hayes with Ozolins’ determined two-point conversion run on the game’s final play after he demanded the ball before the attempt.

"When your senior captain runs up to you, grabs you by your coat and says, ‘Give me the ball; I will get in,’ I had to give it to CJ,” Canisius coach Rich Robbins said after the game. “And he got in. What a great moment.”

The two-point play secured the Crusaders’ third title since the formation of the state final in 2014 for nonmembers of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

Ozolins led all of Western New York in tackles this season with 145. In a regular season loss to St. Francis, he matched the school record for tackles in a game of 24 set by 2014 graduate and former Miami Hurricanes standout Jimmy Gaines. Ozolins' season total ranks second in Canisius history behind Gaines' 154.

Ozolins also finished with 5.5 sacks and three interceptions, blocked three extra-point kicks and recovered two fumbles. The defensive line kept blockers occupied so that the swift and powerful Ozolins could wreak havoc running sideline to sideline.

“I’m very thankful, beyond thankful,” Ozolins said of his All-WNY selection. “Leading by example — I told guys this was my last year, my last playoff run, and that I was going to give it everything I had.”

He is the fifth Canisius player to be named News Player of the Year since 1977, joining TJ Wheatley in 2014, co-Players of the Year and teammates Qadree Ollison and Ryan Hunter in 2012, and Carl Chase, who shared the award with Lancaster's Alan Copeland in 1978.

Other first-team selections considered for News Player of the Year this year included St. Francis’ backfield duo of senior running back Xzavier Janczylik and junior quarterback Jake Ritts and Southwestern running back Tywon Wright. Like Ozolins, all were Connolly Cup finalists.

Ozolins shined in three playoff victories, even though he had a hairline fracture in his thumb that probably should have prevented him from playing.

“He just had it thickly taped,” Robbins said. “He wasn’t going to see the doctor until the end of the season.”

Robbins opted not to use Ozolins on offense to help protect the thumb from further damage. He needed the quarterback of his defense on the field, considering the unit was riddled by injuries to its linebackers throughout the season.

When asked if Canisius could have won the championship without Ozolins,- Robbins replied: “No chance. No way.”

“He was the most important player on our team,” Robbins said. “Defensively we wouldn’t have been able to do anything without him. I limited his reps on offense so that he was fresh all the time for defense, which I normally do not do. That’s how valuable he was to the defense.”

It showed during the playoffs as the Crusaders faced three opponents that averaged 31.0, 36.2 and 39.5 points per game, respectively. They yielded just 51 points in the postseason, with Ozolins making stop after stop to lead the charge.

In Canisius’ 15-6 Monsignor Martin semifinal win against rival St. Joe’s, Ozolins recorded 12 tackles, including three for losses. He forced a fumble, blocked a PAT kick and, most importantly, made a fourth-quarter interception that protected a one-point lead and set up Riley Simpson’s late touchdown that turned a defensive affair into a comfortable two-score lead.

In the 27-21 triumph against St. Francis in the Monsignor Martin final, Ozolins had 20 tackles with one for a loss, two passes defensed and recovered a fumble that thwarted a drive by the Red Raiders that could have swung momentum into the favor of last year’s playoff champion.

In the state final, Ozolins made 14 tackles – including two for losses — and recorded a sack, recovered a fumble and blocked an extra point.

Ozolins averaged 16 tackles per game during the playoff run. He also made six tackles for losses, blocked two extra-point kicks, intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and defensed three passes.

Of course, there was that two-point conversion run for the win. For the championship.

Ozolins convinced Robbins to let him carry the ball and the team's fortunes, even though it had been more than a month since the blocking fullback had even attempted a rush.

Last game of the year, no holding back.

“At that moment he told me to give him the ball, I could see it in his eyes,” Robbins said. “I was thinking of running the play (he wanted to run). You have to respect a kid who wanted the game on his shoulders. And at that moment I thought it was the right call with the right kid at the right situation. What an amazing ending for C.J. and our program.”