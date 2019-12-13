Zach Bogosian mum on trade rumors: 'I'm going to let everything stay in house'

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian wouldn't confirm Thursday night's TSN report that he's asked for a trade in the wake of being a healthy scratch for Thursday's win over Nashville.

But the 29-year-old veteran was clearly agitated by the move, the first time he's been sat healthy in his NHL career, and he acknowledged he's had conversations with General Manager Jason Botterill and coach Ralph Krueger about it.

"I'm going to let any conversation between myself, Jason and my agent stay" among us, Bogosian said Thursday after the team practiced in LECOM Harborcenter. "Me personally, I'm not going to say anything. I'm going to let everything stay in house."

Bogosian, who has played 627 games in an career that dates to 2008, declined to elaborate on any conversation he's had with Krueger on the issue.

"Everyone wants to play," Bogosian said. "So for me, I'm just focused on working hard and getting back in the lineup. I like where my game is going. For the first time in a lot of years, I'm healthy and 100 percent, so I like where I'm going.

"I'm just focused on getting back in the lineup. There's not much I can really do other than just work hard, show up and put a smile on my face like I always do."

Bogosian missed all of training camp while recovering from hip surgery. He has three assists and a plus-2 rating in 10 games, but he's been a minus player in three of his last four starts and his play noticeably dipped on the team's Western Canada trip.

"I believe we haven't seen the best Zach Bogosian and my job is to find the best Zach Bogosian for our team so we'll continue to do that," Krueger said. "And after 10 games for him to slip a bit after such a long break and to need some breathing time to take another step up, that opportunity is there.

"The players decide what their ice time and their roles are as a team. Not I. ... I think a player that hasn't gone through training camp needs to also be patient before he expects to play his 'A' game."

Krueger wouldn't commit to using Bogosian in the Sabres' next game, Saturday afternoon in NYCB Live/Nassau Coliseum against the New York Islanders. The coach said the lineup will be announced in the morning.