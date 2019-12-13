WITT, Shirley A. (Kaczmarek)

WITT - Shirley A. (nee Kaczmarek)

December 12, 2019 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late David Witt Sr.; dearest mother of David (Lynn) Witt Jr., Nadine (late Kevin) Dirmyer, Tim Witt and Renee Witt; loving grandmother of David III, Michael and Ryan. The family will present to receive relatives and friends at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga on Saturday from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. Also on Sunday, from 1-3 PM and 5-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 9:30 AM in St. Josaphat R.C. Church. Please assemble at church. Shirley enjoyed attending and supporting the various sporting events of her children and grandchildren. Share condolences at Smolarekcares.com