UB men settle in at home, Canisius, Bona also host non-conference games

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team will open a five-game homestand Saturday when the Bulls host Army at Alumni Arena at 2 p.m. (ESPN 1520).

It will be UB’s first five-game homestand since the 2008-09 season and its first game against Army since a 56-54 win over the Black Knights on Dec. 1, 2010.

The Bulls (6-3) downed undefeated DePaul last Sunday, 74-69, while Army (4-5) fell to Merrimack, 69-60, on Wednesday for its second-straight loss.

The Black Knights are poor at rebounding defense, ninth in the Patriot League, which poses a big opportunity for the Bulls’ excellent rebounding offense. UB is third in the country in offensive boards (15.2 per game) behind Portland State and Oral Roberts.

UB will host a Hurricane Dorian Relief Donation Drive at the game. All items collected will benefit the Bahamas Children’s Emergency Hostel.

Golden Griffs back at home

Canisius men’s basketball returns to the Koessler Athletic Center for the first time since Nov. 16 as the Golden Griffins play host to Holy Cross at 2 p.m. (ESPN+, 1230, 102.9).

The Griffs (4-4) are coming off of a 2-2 showing at the Boca Raton Beach Classic held at Florida Atlantic University from Nov. 26 to Dec. 4, while the Crusaders (1-9) are on a two-game skid.

Holy Cross has struggled this season on offense, ranking ninth in the Patriot League with 67.1 points per game.

Some of the blame can be placed on the absence of promising freshman Drew Lowder, who averaged 13.7 points per game before suffering an injury on Dec. 1.

Bonnies host Gannon

Winners of four straight, St. Bonaventure men’s basketball continues its homestand against Gannon at the Reilly Center at 4 p.m. (95.7).

The Bonnies (5-4) and Golden Knights (2-4) haven’t faced off since Feb. 16, 1977, a 91-65 St. Bonaventure victory.

Frank Webb Jr,., the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Player of the Week, is averaging 15.8 points per game for the Golden Knights along with 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Purple Eagles hit the road

While the rest of the Big 4 teams stay home, Niagara will begin a four-game road trip starting with a 7 p.m. game at the University at Albany (WGR 550).

The Purple Eagles (2-5) have won two games in a row, the first two of coach Greg Paulus’ career, most recently a 93-82 overtime win over Colgate. Niagara can win its first three games of December for the second year in a row.

Head coach Will Brown is looking for his 300th career win with Albany (5-6), while Cameron Healy has a 43-game streak where he has made a 3-pointer. The 6-foot-3 Australia native averages 17 points per game for the Danes.

Niagara women at Howard

Niagara’s women’s basketball team (1-6) will travel to Washington D.C. for a game with Howard University.

The Bison (5-4) have lost three straight games. Sarah Edmond leads Howard with 14.2 points per game.

Howard is second in the MEAC in 3-point percentage at 38.3 percent.