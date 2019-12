ULRICH, Gordon J.

ULRICH - Gordon J. Of Sunset Bay, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Loving husband of Eileen (Anstett) Ulrich; loving stepfather of Joseph (Christina) Rogowsky and Kimberly Bodine; beloved grandfather to Hannah, Jillian, Jeffery, Ryan, Colin and survived by many dear friends. Memorial service will be held at the VFW #6472 on 13 N. Main St. in Silvercreek, NY on December 22, 2019 from 1-4.