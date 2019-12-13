TRENCHARD, Susan C. (Johnson)

Of West Seneca, NY, December 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Jack E. Trenchard; dearest mother of Jeffrey (Tennille), Craig (Michelle) and Steven Trenchard; loving grammie of Joshua and Cameron, James and Ailee; sister of the late Randy (late Joy) Johnson. Family will be present for Memorial Visitation Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Hoy Funeral Home, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc., or Area 3 Harmony Inc. Please make checks payable to Area 3 Harmony Inc., in c/o Susan C. Trenchard Scholarship, 175 Cheltenham Rd., Rochester, NY 14612. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com