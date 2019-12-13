To-may-to, to-mah-to: Uniland video offers pronunciation guide

After spending countless hours coming up with a name for its new coworking space, Uniland Development Co. knew it would have to spend even more time helping people pronounce it.

The company went through 309 options before selecting Hansa. The word is Latin for "guild."

That's not tongue-twisting on the level of Scajaquada, but we could still use a little help.

That's where Uniland came up with the idea of putting together a video showing people attempting to say the word, both to market the project and to get people comfortable saying the name, said spokeswoman Jill Pawlik.

The video, posted to YouTube, asks, "How do you pronounce HANSA?"

People in different settings give it a try:

"HAHS-nuh?"

"Han-ZUH?"

"HEEN-zay?"

"HAYN-zuh?"

"Not quite," the video states.

Han-SUH

"Almost there," it encourages.

"Hahnt-zuh," one man says, prompting a dinging sound and, "We have a winner!"

"Love it," a woman says.

A narrator then says, "Hansa is a new way to work. Coming spring 2020," over a rendering of the project in an old warehouse that Uniland acquired at 505 Ellicott St.

Hey, it could be worse. At least they didn't name it Belichick.