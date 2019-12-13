“I don’t care/I know you’re gonna hate this song.”

These are the first words you hear on the Who’s first studio recording in 13 years, the band’s 12th overall, some 11 seconds into opener “All This Music Must Fade.”

As it turns out, these combative lyrics offer a window into an album that should not, if we are given to acknowledging the weight of entropy and the work of gravity, be anywhere near as good as it is. Part of the reason “Who” – that’s right, no lofty album titles here, just the cold, hard facts – works as well as it does is surely composer and lyricist Pete Townshend’s continued insistence on raising a single-finger salute to the whole world.

Ah, but don’t worry. He raises that same finger toward the mirror, too.

At 74, Townshend remains the premier, primordial poet-punk, a man given to baring his soul in lofty terms, but then indulging in aggressive self-deprecation at the next turn, as if hell-bent on making fun of himself before anyone else gets the chance to. I’ll be damned if I don’t love him for it.

“All This Music Must Fade” is a study in contradictions, as is the album that kicks off with a sort of posh fury. As given tangible form by singer Roger Daltrey – whose robust, graceful, virtuosic singing throughout the album belies his 75 years and should serve as an inspiration to all of us lamenting the ravages of time and watching the clock with growing alarm – the song spends 3 minutes, 21 seconds insisting there’s nothing musically new under the sun, and who cares, anyway, while simultaneously brimming with an imaginative virility that suggests the opposite.

In a news release, the author of “All This Music Must Fade” describes it as “a song which is dedicated to every artist who has ever been accused of ripping off someone else’s song. Seriously? Our musical palette is limited enough in the 21st century without some dork claiming to have invented a common chord scheme.”

More than true, this, but in another sense, Townshend is being generous. He can, in fact, claim to have pushed the edges of possibility for rock songwriting. He’s been ripped off endlessly for his trouble.

“I don't mind/Other guys ripping off my song/I'd be a liar/If I said I never done no wrong/Oh, this sound that we share/Has already been played/And it hangs in the air/All this music will fade,” Townshend says via Daltrey, as he sits atop a body of work that is not at all likely to fade while the Earth remains inhabitable. Perhaps Pete doth protest too much?

If “All This Music Must Fade” was the only great song on an album made by two guys closing in on their 80s whose dead band-mates happen to be iconoclastic madmen musicians Keith Moon and John Entwistle, well, that would still be a somewhat impressive feat. That this is not at all the case is, as a dear friend texted me after he’d listened to the album on repeat for an entire day, “a gift.”

Daltrey has called this new effort “the best Who album since (1973’s) ‘Quadrophenia.’ ” I’ll quibble and push it forward to 1975’s “The Who by Numbers,” but the point remains the same: The Who is playing with a power and purpose that has perhaps been missing from their studio work since the glory days of the original lineup.

That power is evident in the blend of Who-centric crash-bang-wallop and subtle, supple orchestration, bombast and beauty, that has marked Townshend’s best writing since he first conjured from thin air a deaf, dumb and blind boy with a pinball fetish and an unwitting messiah complex.

“Ball and Chain” boasts a salacious Daltrey growl, those iconic Townshend piano loops, a bluesy strut and periodic breakdowns given over to elegiac snippets of airy melody, all in service of a lyric that laments dark doings at the Guantanamo Bay detention center.

“I Don’t Wanna Get Wise” is the old man’s version of Townshend’s infamous “Hope I die before I get old” lyric from 1965 and allows the band – at its core, Townshend’s guitar, Zak Starkey’s drums and Pino Palladino’s bass – to work its grandiose magic, a quality further underlined in “Detour,” an update of the thick grooves that underpinned classics like “Join Together” and “The Seeker,” with a dash of the Bo Diddley-esque “Magic Bus.”

“Rockin’ in Rage” delivers what its title suggests it should – a punk’s protest, with an air of theatricality tempering the power chord bombast of the chorus.

These are all great Who songs, and rather surprisingly, they sound like the work of a genuine working band, not merely Townshend and Daltrey with a host of session musicians hired to make the listener forget that Moon and Entwistle are gone.

Add some of the more poignant ballads Townshend has written in decades – the heart-rending “Beads on One String,” the plaintive, string-laden “I’ll Be Back” – and you’ve got a collection that feels like a real album.

One that, perhaps, won’t fade, after all.