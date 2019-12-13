St. Joe's represents rising tide of WNY scholastic sailing at keelboat nationals

A crew of Marauders will set sail in pursuit of a national championship this weekend.

The five St. Joe’s sailors escaped the wintry weather to race for the Mendelblatt Trophy at the two-day Interscholastic Sailing Association Keelboat Invitational Regatta off the coast of St. Petersburg, Fla.

They are the first national qualifying team to represent the New York Interscholastic Sailing Association’s Northwest Division that encompasses Buffalo, Rochester and Chautauqua.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment because a lot of people don’t consider Buffalo to be a peak area to sail out of on the East Coast,” said Leah Trow, coordinator of the High School Sailing Program of Western New York based out of the Buffalo Yacht Club. “I’m really excited for them. They are all really dedicated. They worked really hard and put in a lot of extra effort to get to this point.”

Senior tacticians Garrett Grenauer and Mark Hofmeister, senior bowman Christopher Zawadzki, junior skipper Braeden Bommaraju, and sophomore alternate bowman Colin Marcolini qualified for nationals by placing second at the Mid-Atlantic Scholastic Sailing Association Keelboat Championships last month in Annapolis, Md. They got into the race by winning a MASSA League Keelboat Qualifier in Rochester in late October.

“I’ve been on the team since my freshman year and I’ve seen it grow and our skills develop significantly,” Hofmeister said. “It’s great to know that the hard work we’ve put in and the camaraderie that we’ve developed as a team have paid off and allowed us to go to this national championship.”

St. Joe’s qualifying for the ISSA Keelboat Invitational Regatta also represents a milestone for high school sailing in Western New York, according to Trow, a Buffalo Seminary graduate who sailed for Hobart and William Smith Colleges.

“When I was in high school, there were only one or two schools that had a team,” Trow said. “You have to have four people from the same school to make a full team. We didn’t have one at Buff Sem until my senior year.”

Along with St. Joe’s, teams from Buffalo Seminary, Canisius, City Honors, Nichols, Orchard Park and Williamsville North competed out of the Buffalo Yacht Club this season. Sailors from a half dozen other schools also participate in the program.

“Coming back here in my first year as program coordinator, it’s great to see the growth,” Trow said. “It’s a lot bigger. And we are really proud to have a team reach this level of competition at nationals.”

In the program’s sixth year, the Marauders have a roster of 10 sailors, many of whom were introduced to the sport in high school.

“I had no sailing experience prior to joining the team my junior year,” Zawadzki said. “Everyone on my team has taught me how to be the best sailor I can be and how to work to get better.”

“There is a special community in sailing and a special brotherhood, specifically at St. Joe’s,” Hofmeister said. “It’s a unique sport. The team is smaller than most other sports. You grow a special connection to your teammates. I’m with some amazing guys here and I would’ve never had such a relationship with them before high school sailing.”

During the season, teams practice twice weekly for up to four hours and race in two-man crews on Fridays. In preparation for nationals, St. Joe’s has been practicing up to four times a week in frigid conditions.

“It’s very rigorous, very tiring,” Zawadzki said. “It’s hard work and it takes its toll. But it really does pay off and it’s exciting when you see what you can gain out of it.”

Low temperatures and high winds late in the season can make practice even more difficult.

“It gets very cold on the water,” Hofmeister said. “We have special dry suits that are completely sealed off from the neck down so we don’t get hypothermia. We just have to make sure we have the right gear and layer up.”

A Oct. 31 wind storm wreaked havoc at Buffalo Yacht Club and threatened the Marauders’ ability to practice. Sailors from several schools, including all five members of the St. Joe’s crew going to nationals, helped pull capsized boats out of the water and clean up the docks.

“They all showed up the next day in the cold and were more than willing to help,” Trow said.

“If it was just the coaches, it would’ve taken them maybe two weeks to do it,” Grenauer said. “We wanted to make sure our home base was good and everyone coming from the different schools is an example of how sailing keeps us together.”

St. Joe’s coach Paul Grenauer, a member of J/24 World Championship winning teams in 1995 and 1997, was able to call on a member of the local sailing community to help the team prepare for nationals. His former sailing instructor, Paul Cannon, allowed the Marauders to practice sailing his 22-foot J/70 boat that is similar to the one they will race this weekend.

“He brought his boat out of storage, came down, set up the mast and let them sail it for a month,” Paul Grenauer said. “That was huge. Our boats are normally 15 feet. If we had gone to this regatta without ever sailing his boat, it would’ve been very hard.”

St. Joe’s will sail the three-quarter mile course four times on Saturday and again Sunday.

“The boys are ready,” Paul Grenauer said. “My goal is top three and if they make it in the top half, I’ll still be proud of them. The big thing is this being the first time a team in this district makes it to nationals, it’s a feather in the cap for St. Joe’s, and a huge feather in the cap for the Buffalo Yacht Club that started high school sailing here.”

The historical significance is not lost on Grenauer’s son and his teammates.

“It feels amazing to be part of all of this,” Garrett Grenauer said. “To see how far we’ve come from two guys who decided to start a sailing team to being the first in our district to go to the national championships. It really shows the brotherhood that we have.”