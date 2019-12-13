Sonic Drive-In to open a location within Buffalo's city limits

Sonic Drive-In franchisee Kevin DiPirro has signed a land lease with Uniland Development Co. to build a restaurant at the northwest corner of Hertel and Elmwood avenues.

The roughly 3,500-square-foot store will have an indoor dining area with seating for about 85 people. It will also have drive-up and drive-thru service.

It will be on land that was part of the same parcel Uniland had bought with plans to convert a former warehouse at 800 Hertel Ave. into a medical office building. Nonprofit People Inc. has since bought the land and building from Uniland, but retained Uniland as contractor. Sonic will sit in front of the medical building on the Elmwood Avenue side.

Sonic's first location opened to much fanfare in 2015 at 3601 Union Road in Cheektowaga. DiPirro has since opened a second location in Erie, Pa.