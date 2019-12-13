Scrape marks in street lead police to driver

The perpetrator of a hit-and-run accident that damaged a concrete barrier was caught Thursday, after a City of Tonawanda police officer trailed scrape marks on the street to locate the apparent culprit.

City of Tonawanda Police said an eyewitness saw a tractor-trailer turn around in the parking lot of Henrietta Building Supply, on Fillmore Avenue, and strike the barrier – which became lodged under the trailer as the driver left the scene.

Police officer David Kraft followed scrape marks left by the truck onto the Twin City Highway into North Tonawanda, and located the tractor-trailer at about 7:30 p.m. near the North Tonawanda City market, off Bryant Street.

The concrete block was still wedged under the trailer, police said.

Harold J. Ryan, 34, of Phoenix, Ariz., was issued a summons for leaving the scene of an accident, according to police.