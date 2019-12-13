SCHWAB, Francis X., IV "Frank"

December 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee Marczak); dear son of the late Frank X. and Margaret R. Schwab III; loving brother of Margaret M. Schwab, Thomas J. Schwab and Mark J. (Kathleen) Schwab; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Sunday from 2-6 PM at the Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:15 AM at St. Benedict Church, 1317 Eggert Rd., Eggertsville, NY 14226. Please assemble at church. Frank was the grandson of former Buffalo Mayor Frank X. Schwab. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Carmelite Nuns, 75 Carmel Rd., Buffalo 14214. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com