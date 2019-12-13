SAVA, Frank A., Jr.

SAVA - Frank A., Jr. December 11, 2019. Devoted father of Frank J. (Ann Marie) Sava, Shauna Sava, Tyler Sava and the late Patrick Sava; loving grandfather of Lauren, Erica and Liam; dear brother of Phyllis Sava, Richard Sava and the late Tony Sava; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Sunday, December 15th for Memorial Visitations from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM to be followed by a Memorial Service at 4:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com