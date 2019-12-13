Amerks back in first place, win first of two against Laval

Rochester (16-4-2-5) earned its 14th point in 15 games with a 3-2 victory over Laval on Friday at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec.

The Americans earned sole possession of first place in the AHL North with the win.

Casey Nelson and Sean Malone gave Rochester a 2-1 lead after the first period, and Eric Cornel gave the Amerks an insurance goal early in the third period.

Charles Hudon and Nikita Jevpalovs scored for the Rocket (15-11-3-0).

Jonas Johansson had another strong performance in the win. He made 35 saves, including 17 in the third period when Rochester was outshot, 18-5. The Amerks were outshot, 37-20, in total.

Johansson’s play was a big reason that the Amerks were able to kill four out of five power plays. They did not capitalize on two of theirs, however.

Rochester got on the board 53 seconds into the contest on Nelson’s fourth goal of the season, a long shot from the blue line past Rocket goalie Charlie Lindgren.

Laval answered back two minutes later on a power play. Hudon split the Amerks’ defenders and took it in himself.

The Rocket had another man-advantage opportunity later in the period, but Malone was able to tap in Eric Cornel’s rebounded shot for a 2-1 Amerks lead.

Cornel knocked in another of his rebounded shots in the third period for the 3-1 Rochester advantage.

Jevpalovs got the home team within one on a sharp goal from the right side, but Johansson stood tight in net and the Amerks closed out Laval.

The two-game series concludes Saturday at 3 p.m. at Place Bell. Rochester then travels to Binghamton on Wednesday for a game with the Devils.