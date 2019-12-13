Rising star at KeyBank saw First Niagara purchase as robust opportunity

Victor Alexander is clearly a rising star at KeyBank.

At age 40, he is head of home lending at Key, responsible for developing and carrying out strategies to grow the bank's $17 billion residential real estate loan portfolio.

Alexander is based at Key's headquarters in Cleveland, but he is familiar with Buffalo. He was part of the team that reviewed Key's deal for First Niagara Bank, and then helped lead the integration of the two banks' operations three years ago.

The First Niagara deal added a residential mortgage business to Key's portfolio. First Niagara had mortgage operations centers on Ridge Lea Road in Amherst and in Connecticut; Key has kept both of those centers, and added a third location, in Utah, to help cover the bank's 15-state footprint.

During his two decades with Key, Alexander has had roles in investment banking, corporate strategy and as corporate treasurer. Just over a year ago, he was named head of the residential real estate business.

Alexander grew up in Akron, Ohio, where he attended a rival high school of LeBron James', and attended many of the rising superstar's games. Alexander reflected on his job at Key and the bank's outlook for Buffalo:

Q: You had an up-close view of the First Niagara purchase. How big of a deal was that to Key?

A: It was great for our bank. I think it will position us for the next couple hundred years, certainly in Western New York, but all the way across the I-90 corridor into some new markets, in Connecticut and Pittsburgh, and with some new businesses such as the one that I lead now.

Q: What does the Amherst center mean to Key's mortgage operations?

A: Nothing is more integral. This is the nerve center, this is the heart, the core, whatever the right word you would want to use. It all starts and stops here.

Q: How has Key's residential mortgage business performed since the acquisition?

A: It's going very well. It's been a lot of fun. ... One area on the revenue synergy side [of the First Niagara deal] was residential mortgage. It was the biggest area that we highlighted, and it was one that we were a little slower off the blocks than we would have candidly liked to be. And I think we made up some ground this year.

It's a business that, for us, will double. We feel good about it. But I also still feel like we're just getting started. Now that we've started to win and get a little spring in our step, build some momentum, we're only scratching the surface of how good we can be in home lending and how we can use it to help Key acquire clients and expand relationships, which is really at the end of the day what we're about as a bank.

Q: How might that growth affect Key's Amherst operations?

A: I think it's great. It's budgeting and planning season next year and we're going to have more people in all aspects of the business next year than we have today as we sit here. We want more loan officers; with more loan officers comes more loans. And with more loans, you need more processors and underwriters and closers. Many of those functions are housed right here in Buffalo.

Q: How did Key view First Niagara's residential mortgage business after acquiring it?

A: Mortgage is a business where it's really important to do it right. ... This was coming out of the time when there was still a lot of banks paying a lot of fines from activities that happened to them in and around the crisis.

One of the real luxuries I really inherited in this business and one of the reasons – this speaks to Buffalo, too – we can be focused on growth and growing the business is, the foundation and the bones are really strong. We've got a great risk culture. We've got a great operating environment. All of our quality metrics are very clean. I can spend 98% of my time thinking about how we can grow our business versus having to worry about putting out fires.

Q: How has Key tried to build awareness of the residential mortgage business?

A: One of the first things I learned on this job, marketing shared with me a study where they surveyed 800 or 900 clients, and these were primary bank clients, who considered Key to be their primary financial institution. More than half didn't know we were in mortgage. That was an awakening in week one, two or three where I said, 'Well, we've got to fix this.'

One of the first things we did was a multifaceted marketing campaign aimed at our clients. It was everything from, if you walk into one of our branches across the country, you'll see a sign in the window that says something like, home for all your mortgage needs. … We've sent out more than a million emails to our clients, a bunch of direct mail, [interest] rates up on our website.