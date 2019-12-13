Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 13, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: A quote attributed to singer and songwriter Taylor Swift, born on this date in 1989, “Life isn’t how to survive the storm, it’s about how to dance in the rain.”

• • •

NOT FORGOTTEN – The Western New York Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will host a candle lighting service at 7 p.m. Saturday in The Meeting Place, 5658 Main St., Williamsville, to remember and celebrate the lives of children lost too soon. Those attending are invited to bring a picture of a child or children they lost. The chapter meets the second Tuesday of each month in Amherst Lutheran Church, 5125 Main St., Williamsville.

• • •

LESSONS AND CAROLS – Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville, will offer the traditional service of Lessons and Carols at 4 p.m. Sunday, featuring the choir under the direction of Kevin Durkin and musical works in diverse styles from different countries. A pre-service concert featuring the York Consort, a viol ensemble, begins at 3:30.

Traditional and newly-composed music will be included in a concert of Christmas Lessons and Carols at 7:30 p.m. Monday in St. Joseph Cathedral, 50 Franklin St. The choir directed by Tim Socha will be joined by the West Seneca West Vocal Bel Canto Singers, the Royalton Ringers, handbell soloist Diane Dick and oboist Paul Schlossman.

• • •

NOW HEAR THIS – All Purple Heart recipients are invited to take part in a special Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., next April. For info, call Russ Ward at 587-1120 or email russbuis@aol.com.

• • •

SOUP’S ON – The First Volunteer Fire Co. of Bergholz, 2470 Niagara Road, Bergholz, holds its monthly chowder and baked goods sale at 11 a.m. Saturday. Chowder is $4 a quart, $1.50 a bowl.

• • •

COOKIE SALES – St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

New Hope United Methodist Church, 2846 Seneca St., West Seneca, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Church, Abbott and Weber roads, Lackawanna, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Eleven cookies from old world recipes.

St. John’s-Grace Episcopal Church, 51 Colonial Circle, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

St. Bernard’s Parish, 1988 Clinton St., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Also a vendor and craft sale.

• • •

