Pair charged with damaging, stealing Nativity scene

Two men were charged this week with damaging and stealing parts of a Nativity scene, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Brian B. Ward, 27, of Buffalo, and Matthew D. Valliere, 25, of Irving, were arrested at about 1:10 a.m. Wednesday in Fredonia in connection with a theft a short time earlier on Moran Lane in Hanover, the Sheriff's Office said Friday in a news release.

Deputies stopped a vehicle with Ward and Valliere inside, as well as what authorities identified as stolen property. Valliere fled the scene on foot, but was apprehended, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Ward was charged with driving while intoxicated, petit larceny, criminal mischief and criminal possession of stolen property. Valliere was charged with petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration.