Man to serve a year for bashing baby great-grandson's head on kitchen counter

Robert W. Reich Jr., 70, who bashed his 2-week-old great-grandson's head on a kitchen counter, was sentenced Friday to a year in Niagara County Jail.

The infant was crying at the time of the Oct. 29, 2018, assault in Reich's apartment on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda. The infant suffered two skull fractures and bleeding in his brain and eye.

Reich hit the baby "hard," State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. said.

"No, I didn't," Reich replied.

"That's why he deserves to go to jail, right there. What did you do, blow him kisses?" Kloch retorted.

Assistant Niagara County Public Defender David E. Blackley recommended probation because Reich has health issues.

"What good would it do to put him in jail?" Blackley asked.

"Easy. To punish him," Kloch said.

But the judge decided state prison would be "harsh."

Prosecutor Holly E. Sloma said the baby, now 14 months old, "is doing remarkably well" in a foster home.