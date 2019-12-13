NT man charged with being a sexual predator of child

A North Tonawanda man pleaded not guilty Thursday to an indictment that accused him of five predatory sexual assaults against a 5-year-old girl last summer.

Angemar Garcia, 30, of Central Lane, is charged with five counts each of first-degree criminal sexual act and predatory sexual assault against a child. If convicted as charged, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

For now, Garcia is being held in the Niagara County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail set Thursday by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. in Lockport.

The alleged attacks occurred between June 15 and July 30 in North Tonawanda, according to the indictment. Garcia was arrested Aug. 19.