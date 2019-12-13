Share this article

print logo

NT man charged with being a sexual predator of child

Published |Updated

A North Tonawanda man pleaded not guilty Thursday to an indictment that accused him of five predatory sexual assaults against a 5-year-old girl last summer.

Angemar Garcia, 30, of Central Lane, is charged with five counts each of first-degree criminal sexual act and predatory sexual assault against a child. If convicted as charged, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

For now, Garcia is being held in the Niagara County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail set Thursday by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. in Lockport.

The alleged attacks occurred between June 15 and July 30 in North Tonawanda, according to the indictment. Garcia was arrested Aug. 19.

Thomas J. ProhaskaThomas J. Prohaska– Thomas Prohaska has been a reporter for The Buffalo News since 1995. A graduate of Starpoint Central High School and St. Bonaventure University, he previously worked at WLVL Radio in Lockport.

There are no comments - be the first to comment