Niagara Falls again refuses to use Greenway funds on Frederick Douglass statue

The Niagara Falls City Council voted 3-2 Wednesday not to allocate $280,000 in Niagara River Greenway funds for a statue of 19th century African-American leader Frederick Douglass.

The resolution did not specify a location for the statue. Last year, the Council defeated the same measure 4-1 after black residents objected to plans to install it in front of Police Headquarters.

Councilman Christopher P. Voccio said he wonders whether "of all the things we could possibly spend Greenway money on, if the best possible use would be to build a statue of anyone."

"Anytime we can teach locals and visitors a lesson about what happened in the past, we should do that, and Frederick Douglass is a part of that," said Chairman Andrew P. Touma, who voted yes.

Councilman Kenneth M. Tompkins said the timing is wrong for a statue. "Main Street is going to be revitalized, but it's a few years out. It's like putting the trim on before you build the house," he said.

Councilman Ezra P. Scott Jr., the only African-American councilman, supported the statue, saying it would improve Main Street, while the money would come from the Greenway, not city taxpayers. "They could have looked at the larger picture," Scott said.