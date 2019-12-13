Attention, snow lovers and White Christmas dreamers: The snow cover will be mainly gone at lower elevations by midday Saturday, and the hills will take a real hit as well, but we’ll making a fresh start.

For those going to the Bills game, Sunday will be a cold but dry night in Pittsburgh. If you’re going to make a day of it in Pittsburgh, there may be some flurries in the air during at least the morning with a modest wind chill and temps in the low 30s. By gametime, the temp will be around 30, slowly slipping into the 20s with winds settling down to under 8-10 mph. The wind will not be a factor in the game.

For the rest of us, the weekend will start off very wet, as seen in this high-resolution model for late Saturday morning:

By midafternoon, the rain will be transitioning over to snow, starting at high elevations. It may, in fact, come down at a heavy clip and produce a rapid accumulation of several inches in ski country and on the hills, reaching a range of perhaps 4 to 7 inches at higher elevations by sunset.

At lower elevations there will be a slushy coating on the grass by the end of the day, but temps will remain above freezing, and roads should remain wet through midafternoon. Gusty winds will cause reduced visibility in the snow later in the day, especially in the hills. By late in the day, this high-resolution model has accumulating slushy snow even at lower elevations due to the heavier rate of snowfall — yes, if you forgot, it can snow with surface temps above freezing so long as the air aloft is colde.

The lower-resolution GFS model (with less detail) is much more tepid with snow potential at lower elevations. Whatever snow accumulates will closely tied to elevation, and the high resolution NAM model shows the worst-case (or best, if you love snow) scenario on higher terrain.

The lowe-res GFS has drastically less snow, but the lower-res Canadian model is a little closer to the NAM’s snowier scenario. All this said, I’m expecting some slush on the ground before or during Saturday evening even at lower elevations, and totals of 8 inches or more on the hills by mid-Saturday evening, even though I think the NAM is overdone. I will update this forecast as necessary in the comments section below the article.

In the meantime, I am on the high side of local forecasts with these numbers, just so you know. That's another way of telling you my forecast is not truly high confidence for amounts, with the marginal temperatures.

A cold, gusty westerly wind will steer most lake-effect snow showers to ski country and the hills Sunday, with a few lighter snow showers from time to time farther north. We’ll all share equally in a nasty wind chill and readings drop slowly from the low 30s into the 20s. The wind chill will droop into the mid- and low teens during the day.

We’ll have to keep an eye on an area of low pressure going by to our south early next week. The GFS is now bringing a light-moderate widespread accumulation into Western New York by later Monday into Tuesday morning, along with some sleet closer to Pennsylvania. Other models had been keeping this low too far south to affect us, so this GFS shift north is new. There is decent model agreement on some lake-effect snow potential for Wednesday with a colder air mass in place. Current indicators point to a west-northwest flow, which would keep the heavier amounts in ski country.

It does look more persistently cold next week in extended range guidance than had been showing a week ago. It won’t be extreme, unseasonable cold we’ll be dealing with, but readings will be below the mid-30s average highs. After some low 30s on Monday and Tuesday, we’ll be back mainly to the 20s the remainder of the week.

So, we should be keeping whatever snow we get in the next few days, along with excellent snow-making conditions most of the time for ski resorts.

As for White Christmas probabilities, here again is NOAA’s historical climatology for the nation. (You can click on individual point locations on the map at that link.)

Last Friday, I wrote our probabilities that this year — based on data at the time — might be running somewhat below the climatology. Based on what I’m seeing today, I’ll bring that back up to climatology, which, in our part of the country, is a decent probability. The Climate Prediction Center is pointing to near-normal precipitation probabilities for Christmas week, and near normal to a weak tendency for below normal temps. If that verifies, it means it will be cold enough for snow if we get that normal precipitation.

So, I’ll finish up with what I regard as a far less-than-reliable GFS product, especially going all the way out to the day after Christmas. This is the model’s projected total snow accumulation between now and the 26th. It does not account for any melting which occurs, so it should not be taken as a projection of what will be on the ground on Dec. 26:

For snow lovers who live at the lakeshores, don’t be alarmed by the white shading and absence of accumulation. That is a byproduct of the coarser data grid in global models such as the GFS, where the grid can’t “resolve” the precise boundary between the shore and the lake.

You're still good for SOMETHING, shore people.