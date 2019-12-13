New tiger on the prowl at the Buffalo Zoo

A new tiger took up residence at the Buffalo Zoo on Friday.

Zhanna, an 11-year-old Amur tiger, succeeds Tamari, an Amur tiger who died in June. Zhanna comes from the Bronx Zoo. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums recommended Zhanna for the Buffalo Zoo as part of the Tiger Species Survival Plan.

“Zhanna will serve as an important ambassador to continue to educate our community about endangered species and what we can do to help protect them,” zoo President Norah Fletchall said in a statement.

Amur tigers are among the largest cats in the world. Fewer than 500 are believed to exist in the wild due to poaching, habitat loss, tiger-human conflict and disease. They are found in Russia and neighboring regions of China.

Zhanna will be on exhibit daily, but may not always be visible as she becomes acclimated to her outdoor habitat.

The zoo is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.