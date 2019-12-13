My View: Turning driftwood into art is a shore thing

By John Seyfert

I’m about to share a secret that I feel belongs to me and only a few others in the Buffalo region. But here I go anyway, ruining everything.

It all began this past spring. I drove down to one of my favorite fishing spots, eager to try out a fishing lure I’d purchased online during the winter, waiting for a day just like this – still a little cold but tolerable.

I was heading down the embankment when a small, bowl-shaped piece of driftwood caught my eye. It was sitting atop a pile of seaweed and lake debris like a gift.

“Hmm, I bet that would look pretty on the bathroom shelf,” I thought.

I picked it up and swept away the sand and a few stray strands of wet grass and instantly fell in love with it. I guessed it was mahogany, but I know nothing about wood. But it had a rich, chocolate exterior that had been polished into a natural work of art by sand, water, wind and time.

All thoughts of fishing vanished in a moment. My new lure glared in my direction, as if to say, “This was not the plan.”

Too bad. I was on the hunt.

I shoved my new treasure into my tackle bag and began walking the beach. There was actually quite a bit of driftwood lining the shore, now that I was looking. The vast majority of it consisted of washed out, uninteresting, lifeless corpses that lay there in tangled masses of old fishing line and trash. I couldn’t care less.

By 1 p.m. I’d covered three local beaches and had filled the back of my truck. I couldn’t wait to get home and start … what? I had approximately 200 pounds of wood and exactly one coffee table and two bathroom vanities, and a wife who I hoped would be as excited about all this great stuff as I was.

She liked it. Didn’t love it. But it cost nothing and she saw how pleased I was, so how could she complain?

The complaints started within the hour.

“Um, what’s that smell?”

“Smell?”

“Yes. The one that smells like fish that’s filling the house to the point it woke me up from my nap.”

“Oh! You must be smelling the driftwood. Nice, right? It’s like being at the lake – but you’re home!”

“How am I smelling driftwood upstairs in the bedroom?”

“Because, silly, the bedroom is right over the kitchen.”

“Again I ask – how am I smelling driftwood in my bedroom?”

“Because our oven is absolutely crammed with it.”

“Our WHAT?”

“Shhhhh, relax. I hosed it all off, for the most part. I just need to dry it all out so I can start making art and stuff. Plus, I have to kill any worms that might be living in it. I felt I owed it to them to give them a merciful death in a 250-degree oven over the course of four hours.”

“You’re sick, but I’m too tired right now. Don’t think we won’t talk about this later.”

That night I began with the original piece that caught my eye. I sanded by hand any rough spots, and then finished it a couple of hours later with linseed oil that brought out the deep colors it had when wet. It took my breath away.

Since then I’ve done dozens of pieces. The shores of Lake Erie are loaded with exquisite pieces of natural artwork. You just need to go find the one that is out there waiting for you.

John Seyfert, of Niagara Falls, sees artistry when he walks along Lake Erie.