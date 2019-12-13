Robert Morgan close to repaying investors after sale of half of properties

Indicted Rochester businessman Robert C. Morgan is making headway in his efforts to resolve a civil lawsuit against him by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, by providing enough cash to repay investors who had ponied up $63 million to help him buy apartment properties.

The investor repayment could help Morgan as he negotiates with the SEC. According to court documents from both sides, the agency and the developer have been engaged in settlement talks.

But that repayment is only a fraction of the billions of dollars in debt that he owes to lenders on a real estate empire whose value may exceed $4 billion. And it won't address the 114-count criminal indictment against him and three other defendants for an alleged mortgage and insurance fraud scheme related to the loans on those properties.

According to a letter from Morgan attorney Joel M. Cohen to the federal judge overseeing both the criminal and civil cases against the real estate developer, the court-appointed receiver for Morgan's investment funds has collected more than $65 million to replenish the accounts. That's more than the outstanding principal that Morgan owed to several dozen investors, which means the developer has "fulfilled his commitment," Cohen wrote.

The money came from Morgan's sale in October of half of his real estate empire to a joint-venture with Morgan Properties, an unrelated company based in King of Prussia, Pa. The sale price was not disclosed, but the 95 properties are valued at $2 billion, according to court documents.

Cohen also wrote to U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford that the receiver indicated on Dec. 3 that he expected all investor principal related to the civil case will be repaid once the receiver obtains court approval to disburse the money. That approval has been held up because an independent accounting of some of the assets has been delayed, with both Morgan and the SEC now agreeing to a third extension of time for the receiver, this time for another 60 days until Feb. 4.

Cohen's letter relates to the SEC's civil lawsuit against Morgan, in which the SEC accused Morgan of running a "Ponzi-scheme-like" operation by raising money from investors to support his property acquisitions but actually using the money to pay off prior investors and loans. The lawsuit was filed on the same day in May that Morgan, his son, his former finance chief and a Buffalo mortgage broker were indicted on charges of bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy.

Both the criminal charges and civil case followed a multi-year investigation by the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo that examined how Morgan financed his property acquisitions to grow his portfolio to 180 properties and 36,000 apartments nationwide.

Prosecutors allege that Morgan and the other defendants submitted falsified rent rolls, financial statements and other documents, and even created fake tenants to deceive lenders into making loans that would not have been extended had the banks possessed accurate information.

Morgan's nephew, his former chief operating officer, and another mortgage broker have pleaded guilty to federal charges, and are cooperating with government investigators. Prosecutors and defense attorneys are occupied with document discovery and a range of pre-trial motions, with the criminal case not expected to begin until 2021.