Mishaps make for holiday memories

We recently asked readers to share their most memorable holiday mishaps – those unexpected happenings that occur despite best intentions.

Here we go:

From Shannon Specht, Buffalo:

I saw the News’ Instagram post about holiday mishaps and I immediately thought of the first Christmas Eve I ever hosted. We had just bought our house earlier that year; we were having both of our families and extended families over.

I had the table decorated, candlesticks and all, and we were ready for a Christmas ham — only we each thought the other had put the ham in the oven. Our families thought it was hilarious we forgot the ham.

So, during a late dinner, all the sudden the spare table we were using as an extension (a family hand-me-down) collapsed (mostly on my father’s legs) and dishes started sliding everywhere and everyone is diving for what they can catch.

Luckily, no one was hurt, our rug was mostly OK and after some handiwork by my father and father-in-law, we were able to fix the table and finish dinner.

Everyone still remembers the first time we hosted a holiday, and it’s still brought up every Christmas!

From Dan Ratka, Kenmore:

It was the night before Christmas, and all through my sister’s home, everything was stirring. She hosted Christmas for us siblings and all the nephews and nieces. Gifts were exchanged, dinner was stuffing us all, and the eggnog was plentiful. Kids got pumped up on chocolates and cakes as they ran about the house with their cousins.

Excitement was building up, as the plan was for us all to attend midnight Mass at OLV (Our Lady of Victory Basilica), a glorious building that was even more decked out for the Mass, together with a choir to inspire caroling by those who attended. Even the kids were excited to stay up past midnight.

Things went well as the night went on – no arguments, no accidents, no issues – so we loaded up the minivan in our best Sunday suits and garb to leave for OLV. That’s when things went off the tracks. It seems no one noticed that while we dined, the street in South Buffalo filled with 3 feet of SNOW!!

To add to the troubles, someone made sure to leave an inch of ice under all that heavy snow to make driving extra hard! Still we pushed on ... for about five homes to the intersection, where we got stuck in the snow. Other cars honked and drove around us as they went on their way. Now the kids were scared and crying. Of course there was no snow shovel in the van to dig out, and no volunteers to help push.

So here I am pushing in my suit and Florsheim shoes, doing my best to not flop around like a just caught trout in the snow. My anger was building as my stress level exploded. I must have been very high on the “naughty list” that year, so Krampus added another twist. My efforts were for nothing as after 20 minutes, I realized I also had a flat tire under all the snow! AAAGHHH!

So I ordered the “Abandon Ship” for all to wade back to my sister’s home, as I tried to change the tire. Now changing a tire on ice of a crowned road was a treat. Every time I lifted the van, it slid down the road toward the curb. AAGGHHH!

Scared to death that the van may fall off the scissor jack, my prayers were answered as it was finally lifted tall enough to get the flat tire off and the spare on.

Looking at my watch, I figured we may still get to church before the end. More prayers answered, the local Cavalry showed up to push me out, and even a plow to clear the street.

Ordering “Mount Up” we loaded the van to march on, eventually reaching OLV just after midnight with all fingers and toes accounted for though slightly frozen.

The next year we traded in the minivan for the biggest 4x4 SUV.

From Karen Jurek, West Seneca:

Mine happened in 2006 on Easter Sunday. It was my first time hosting a holiday meal as a young mom with two kids under the age of 3. I had practiced making an egg and cheese casserole in the weeks prior. The recipe used several different cheeses and excessive amounts of butter.

I became a bit too confident in my cooking skills and added cooked, crumbled sausage to the casserole on Easter morning. As it baked in the oven, it overflowed. The melted butter dripped onto the oven bottom near open flames.

First the kitchen filled with smoke. Windows were opened, doors propped for fresh air. Uncles moved outside while aunts fanned smoke detectors from blaring. Then the oven ignited in flames.

Relatives discussed calling 911. My thoughts were with the delicious egg casserole.

My brother-in-law had recently returned from duty in Iraq. He suited up with pot holders and grabbed the dish once I opened the oven. We quickly slammed the oven shut to allow the butter drippings to burn off.

The casserole turned out fabulous, but we could have done without the smoke-filled house.