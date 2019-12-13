MILLER, Martin Lee "Marty"

Miller - Martin Lee "Marty"

Age 68 of Blasdell, NY. December 10, 2019. Beloved son of the late Martin C. and Doris (nee Lee) Miller; loving big brother of Marie Linda (Bill) Bolt, John (Colleen) and Gerald (Joanne) Miller; dear uncle of Dr. William Kevin (Megan) Bolt, Dr. Jeffrey (Allison) Bolt, Kathleen (Michael) Rea, Carolyn Cullen, Rachel (Scott) Farnham and Lily and Luke Miller; cherished great-uncle of Kayla, Delaney, Ava, Victoria, Logan, Natalie and Hailey. Family will be present to receive friends Friday from 3-8 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said Saturday, at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church at 9:30 AM. Marty was a lifelong member of the local theatre community, most recently with Mobile Theatre, a retiree of the US Dept. of Veteran's affairs as a Congressional Liason, a longtime employee of Sears and a member of OLSH Seniors. Please share online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com