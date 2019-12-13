LOPEZ, Jay S.

LOPEZ - Jay S. Of South Buffalo, entered into rest December 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda A. Casacci; devoted father of Samuel C. Lopez, Paige O'Connor, and Donald (Jessica) O'Connor; loving son of the late Sylvester and Sheila Lopez; dear brother of Dena Windom, John, Jody (Karen), Michael (Deanna), and Teresa (Russ) Goepel; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a gathering in Jay's memory at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 12 noon to 3 PM. Mr. Lopez served in the US Army. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com