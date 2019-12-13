Share this article

Lockport man to serve 6 months for rape of teen girl

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. on Friday rejected a probation officer's recommendation not to incarcerate a rapist and instead imposed a six-month jail term.

The jail stint will count toward a 10-year probation term Kloch also imposed on Christopher A. Williamson, 22, of Spring Street, Lockport. He pleaded guilty to third-degree rape for having sex with an underage girl in a car in the Town of Lockport Aug. 1, 2018, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Lisa M. Baehre said.

"Women are not property," Kloch told Williamson. "They're not chattel. They're not there for you to use as you see fit."

Kloch said he would have sent Williamson to state prison -- the maximum sentence was four years -- if it weren't for a letter from Williamson's mother that said Williamson needs help because of his use of what the judge called "mind-altering drugs."

