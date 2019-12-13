Letter: Two different images convey similar meaning

The Buffalo News recently had an article lamenting the rise of pro-life legislation. It included a button illustrating a coat hanger. Two images came to my mind; one was a handgun and the other a bomb with diagonal lines across them.

The similarity between them is that they all represent an implement of death. The difference is that the bars across the gun and bomb are a cry to save lives. The hanger represents a more convenient way to dispose of unwanted persons.

Bob Lohr

Boston