Letter: Trump should comply with legal system rules

I have some points to ponder for Republicans who continue to support Donald Trump. If you were wrongfully accused of a crime, would you not defend yourself by presenting documents and witnesses which could exonerate you? Do you believe the court would let you refuse subpoenas because you felt affronted by the charge?

Whether you agree with the charges against Trump or not, he cannot be allowed to ignore the rules of a justice system which has been in place for more than 200 years and is at the bedrock of our democracy.

Bill Clinton lied to Congress, (but appeared) and was impeached by a GOP-controlled House, in a process which had begun on Oct. 8, 1998, and with a vote to impeach taking place on Dec. 19, 1998, for obstruction of justice. Our democratic justice system worked quickly for you then. It must be allowed to work now, lest it not work for you should you ever need it.

Agree with the charges or not, no one is above having to comply with the conditions set forth by our legal system.

If he’s innocent, he should have produced his documents and witnesses to prove it.

Elisse Marie Antczak

Cheektowaga