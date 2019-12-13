Letter: Speaker Heastie offers taxpayers some honesty

Over the years, New York State politicians have given various reasons why New York State takes so much money from its residents in the form of taxes and fees.

These reasons were either complicated, which nobody understood or simple, which nobody believed. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie gave a simple reason which is easy to understand and believable when he said, “For us in the Assembly we would always rather raise revenues than cut.”

Finally, an explanation which is straight forward and truthful.

James E. Reschke

Amherst