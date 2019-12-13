Letter: Set standard staffing ratio for all New York hospitals

As a registered nurse, I’ve seen firsthand how important the work of medical professionals can be. Throughout my 16 years in this field, countless lives have been saved and countless families have seen their loved ones through a difficult illness.

But my experience has also taught me something else – that too many hospitals are dangerously understaffed, putting lives on the line and corroding the ability of nurses like myself to do our jobs. There’s simply no reason for this, and there’s just too much at stake for us to accept excuses for this understaffing crisis. Lives are literally on the line.

As the Department of Health works to complete its report on how staffing enhancements for health care professionals could improve patient care and the potential fiscal impacts of these changes, I urge Commissioner Howard Zucker to include a standard staffing ratio for all New York hospitals in their recommendations.

Such a broadly applied rule would be easier to implement than allowing individual hospitals to decide their own ratios. It would ensure a lasting impact on the health care New Yorkers receive and save hospitals money. It is costing hospitals more money not to spend money on nursing, as chronic short staffing increases patient-mortality rates and turnover rates, staffing costs, and liability.

The work of medical professionals impacts everyone at some point. Whether it’s your own life or loved one’s, we all want the best from those who care for us. A safe staffing standard would ensure that nurses are equipped for success. It’s time for New York to implement it.

Denise Abbott

Cambria