Letter: Senate impeachment trial should not be quickly done

The pundits believe that the Senate impeachment trial would be a slam dunk if it were presented to a jury because there is a ton of evidence and President Trump himself has admitted everything he is accused of. But this trial will be held in the Senate and Republican Senators are likely to nullify the verdict. But why?

I can understand why Trump sold out his country to the Russians, but I cannot understand what’s in it for Republicans.

What do they stand to gain? Would they sell out their county for pennies?

My theory is that Trump’s base wanted to vote for a version of the fictional Tony Soprano, a gangster who lords over others.

But they had to settle for a dumbed-down version like Trump. Sure they know he’s a con man but they want to be in on the con, part of his gang.

But what does it profit a man to gain the whole world and forfeit his soul? (Mark 8:36)

One could argue that a malignant narcissist like Trump has no soul to lose but what about the rest of his cult followers? What do they stand to gain? Coal miners are unemployed, farmers have lost their markets and their farms.

Trump cancels food stamps and health care and god knows what else. By what twisted logic would anyone vote for a crook? Has half of America lost its soul? Are they willing to abandon democracy for a two-bit con man?

As I write this, Trump is sitting in the Oval Office taking orders from Russian Ambassador Sergey Lavrov. Trump is guilty. Throw him out.

Bob Catalano

Derby