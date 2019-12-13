Letter: New convention center should include stadium

Recently a contract was awarded, to the tune of more than $900,000, to hire consultants to study the feasibility of constructing a new convention center. Having served on the board of the Erie County Medical Center, I had numerous experiences with outside consultants. While some contribute their unique expertise and can be very helpful, others only serve to tell you what you already knew. As an old friend once told me, “Consultants are people who use your watch to tell you what time it is.” I have some ideas I will share for free.

There are two major stumbling blocks when considering the future of conventions in Buffalo.

First, we don’t have the requisite number of class A hotel rooms to accommodate larger conventions. Secondly, convention business is on the downturn, with the advent of electronic conferencing cutting into the need for a convention center.

Third, would it be more cost-effective to consider folding into a new Bills stadium the ability to host conventions? Any plan to build a new convention center must include monies in the construction budget for the demolition of the current convention center and remediation of Genesee Street. It blocks one of the spokes that radiates out from Niagara Square, ruining one of the key elements to the best planned city in the United States.

Further, rumor has been floating around downtown Buffalo regarding locating a new convention center on Delaware Avenue near downtown.

Haven’t we learned from the location of the current convention center what damage can be done by picking the wrong location? Delaware Avenue is by far the most prestigious street name in downtown Buffalo. There are dozens of available properties in and around downtown that would more than suffice. My final free consultation advice is to fold the convention center into any potential downtown Bills stadium. Now here’s your watch back.

Thomas P. Mullen

Buffalo