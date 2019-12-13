Letter: Let’s return civility to our conversation

So waiting in line to check out at a popular retail outlet in Cheektowaga. The woman in front of me is on her phone loudly relaying to whomever about an incident she had earlier while using various expletives, the woman kept her phone conversation going while at checkout.

The store was crowded, there was only one cashier. Thankfully I didn’t see any children, but it wouldn’t have mattered to the woman radiating her vulgarity. The cashier kept her eyes down and seemed to work quickly and as if she couldn’t hear the woman, but I know I saw red in her face.

Clearly the customer was lacking good manners and doesn’t care. Evidently, she feels justified to act any way she wants with no regard for anyone else. We’ve all been in that line. I guess she’s not breaking any laws. I do think if a police officer had been in line he or she might have told the customer to keep it down. Or maybe not, for fear of provoking an incident.

Some weeks ago, in a busy supermarket parking lot a man was screaming every vulgarity at his female companion as they loaded their groceries into the car. He was very agitated and threatening. People walked away, avoided eye contact and gave the man a wide berth. You see, people aren’t prepared to risk everything over every day minor issues.

Most of us don’t live that way and don’t wish to have it become ever more common. I have a suggestion to help. It would be therapeutic to post very colorful, readily observable signage in public places like stores and malls and parks with the message “Please Be Courteous.” No new laws. Nothing threatening or warning. Eventually the signs could become omnipresent and welcome. Already sometimes you’ll see such kind notices in museums or beautiful public settings.

Just an appeal to whatever sense of decency can be aroused. Something along the kinder, gentler quality.

David Casassa

Cheektowaga