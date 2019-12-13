Letter: Housing Court fails 435 Ellicott, others

The real story here is that 435 Ellicott comes as no surprise to anyone paying attention to Buffalo Housing Court.

The court fails to use tax lien legislation to reclaim these blighted properties, fails to collect fines and eventually dismisses them.

At the end of the day city taxpayers are on the hook to pay for this emergency demolition and the owner will circumvent any real recourse through the legal system.

There are many other properties that fit this description throughout the city.

We should be embarrassed as citizens to allow this to continue. It’s simple fiscal irresponsibility on the part of our government.

The really sad part is that average working people from the bakery and the restaurant who rely on their paychecks didn’t get a chance to work the other day because city government failed them.

Is it their job to work for voters, not out of state slumlords?

David Cory