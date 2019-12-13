Letter: Citizens must get engaged before it really is too late

I am deeply concerned that we no longer have a Department of Justice, that has in the past preserved our Constitution and our democracy. I fear it is being destroyed from within.

William Barr who we, the taxpayers are paying to be our attorney general, is in actuality Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. He is busy enabling Donald Trump to disregard the rule of law and our Constitution. Trump has stated since his campaign that our Constitution is outdated.

Trump refers to the FBI as scum. The men and women of the FBI put their lives on the line daily to protect Americans and America. Yet we have a leader so paranoid, that he is sure these men and women are spying on him and working against him. Barr is encouraging and supporting these delusions. Barr discredits the inspector general’s report because it did not give him the response he and Trump wanted.

Our intelligence agencies are on the lookout every day to be on alert for any threats to us and the country.

Do we really want another 9/11? Trump and Barr are demoralizing our intelligence agencies.

Do we as Americans really support this? I for one do not. Our democracy is at stake, and no, with our sitting back thinking it will resolve itself is wrong. We need to let Republican and Democratic senators and representatives know we are not fine with the circus Trump and Barr are creating.

God help us. The time to be involved in our government is now.

JoAnn Calandra

East Amherst