Letter: Bills must take steps to grab division title

Well, the storybook ending for the Buffalo Bills season remains to be played out. It seems that other opportunistic teams are doing favors for the Bills but they refuse to take advantage of the favors.

Again, we have a franchise quarterback playing like a rookie. To add fuel to the fire, the offensive coordinator again throws the lamb to the lions – this time the Baltimore Ravens – and puts his quarterback in a position to lose.

I said earlier in the season that our defense would hold their own against anybody (and they have) but the offense would be a work in progress – or is it process? I watched the Ravens in their previous game and they were soft on outside zone running plays, especially to our left. Spread them out by formation and run at them. And did this consistently take place?

We aren’t done yet but thanks to Kansas City the task at hand in New England just got larger. The Chiefs got the calls and the win. Do you really think that this will happen with our “franchise” quarterback playing like a rookie and the offensive coordinator giving up on the run much too early?

The Steelers are undermanned and in years past they beat us with all second team players carrying the load. I’m waiting for the wake-up call from the head coach to make some changes with the offensive play calling. It’s not too late to win the division but some steps need to be taken.

Bill Krieger

Depew