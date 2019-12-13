Letter: Bills game blackout frustrates sports fan

I am informing News TV Critic Alan Pergament (“What’s with the blank screens during football games on WUTV?” Dec. 6) that friends on Leydecker Road in West Seneca had a worse experience. A blackout watching the Bills game on Thanksgiving lasting more than five minutes. Spectrum said they were not to blame, that was the fault of CBS. So maybe, he should fix one of his TV’s with “rabbit ears” to be safe. I hope he can use his influence to find out the truth.

Paul Weitz

Orchard Park