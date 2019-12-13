Letter: Americans must separate impeachment noise from fact

Last week I couldn’t help but think about the miraculous Constitution of the United States. Our forefathers were adamant that we not be ruled by a king, and that our government would be of/by/for the people.

Those of us following the present impeachment of President Trump have almost exclusively chosen to get their informational feeds from one of two tracks – one favoring Democrats and one favoring Republicans. It’s as if we are watching a trial, but half of us only hear from the prosecutors and the other half only hear the defense attorneys.

As a fellow voter and “political juror,” we need to separate noise from fact. Even more so, our representatives that add to the noise deserve to be voted out. There are some simple allegations that form the basis of the house impeachment. We need to recognize what the facts are and to apply our common sense.

John Coddington

Williamsville