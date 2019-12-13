Lancaster man pleads guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin

A Lancaster man pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to conspiracy to distribute heroin, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

According to prosecutors, 28-year-old Kevin Hinca conspired with others between December 2015 and June 2016 to distribute heroin in the region.

Hinca was identified as a heroin dealer during a 2016 U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigation into a larger drug-trafficking network operating in the Buffalo area, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Hinca faces a maximum 20 years in prison when he is sentenced April 1.