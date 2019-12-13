KeyBank not keen on buying more banks

KeyBank isn't looking at acquiring more banks to fuel its growth, according to its next chairman and CEO.

"We have an organic growth strategy. We have a team that's been in place," said Christopher Gorman, Key's president and chief operating officer. "We think that is the best way to create value." Gorman is set to become chairman and CEO in May, when Beth Mooney retires.

Gorman, at a financial services conference this week hosted by Goldman Sachs, was asked whether Key would buy more banks, following its high-profile, $4 billion deal for First Niagara Bank completed in 2016. Gorman downplayed the idea.

When it comes to bank mergers, he said, "It's not easy."

"We took out 45% of the costs. We hit all the benchmarks. We're really thrilled that we did it," Gorman said of the First Niagara deal. "But the degree of difficulty of bank (mergers and acquisitions) I think sometimes, from what I read, is sometimes underestimated."

In those kinds of deals, he said, converting the branches and their data tend to draw much of the focus.

"But what some people I don't think focus enough on is, what's it like for a client?" Gorman said. "And if you're a client, and you're banking with bank A, and it's acquired by Bank B, you wake up one day and you get a huge package of information so you can help bank A buy bank B. I think there's complexities to it."

Key has fortified its presence in the Buffalo Niagara region with the First Niagara deal, making Larkinville the Northeast regional headquarters of the Cleveland-based bank. KeyBank is No. 2 in the local market in deposits, behind M&T.

Bank mergers are once again attracting attention, with BB&T preparing to buy SunTrust in a $28 billion deal. Closer to home, Community Bank plans to acquire Steuben Trust Corp. for $107 million.

Gorman spoke highly of the potential for Key's mortgage business, whose operations – a legacy of First Niagara – are based in Amherst. Key got off to a slower start in the mortgage business than it would have liked, but has since gained traction, he said.

"This is a business that we think, if you're a relationship bank, we think it's really, really important," he said. "It's the one time in banking where you get the full 360 [degree] view of the client. And because we are so digitally advanced, we can capture all that information, and that can help us a lot."

Gorman also commented on the size of Key's branch network. He noted that Key used to have 1,200 branches, a number that soared to 1,600 branches with the First Niagara deal. "Today, we have 1,101," he said, nearly a third less than its post-merger peak.