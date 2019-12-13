Share this article

print logo

Josh Allen delivers again – picking up dinner tab for Sabres and Ryan O'Reilly

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, wearing the white No. 17 jersey, watches the Sabres-Montreal game Oct. 9 in KeyBank Center (James P. McCoy/News file photo).
Published |Updated

That #OneBuffalo feeling continues between the Bills and Sabres.

One of the biggest roars Thursday night in KeyBank Center came when Bills running back Devin Singletary was shown on the jumbotron sitting in a luxury suite wearing a white Sabres 50th anniversary sweater – and turned his back to the camera to show it was a No. 26 Rasmus Dahlin jersey. Singletary also wears No. 26.

And the goodwill between the teams apparently was also on full display Monday night at Hutch's, the longtime Delaware Avenue restaurant that's a favorite of NHL players, media and front office types.

According to Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Blues star and former Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly was dining with former Buffalo teammates, including Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart at the same time as Bills quarterback Josh Allen was in the restaurant.

O'Reilly told Thomas that Allen – who has worn his No. 17 Sabres anniversary jersey to games in New Era Field – picked up the tab for his hockey buddies. A source close to the quarterback confirmed the story to The News on Friday.

On the salary scorecard, that's a pretty good move by Allen when you consider 2019-20 paychecks:

Jack Eichel: $10 million
Ryan O'Reilly: $6 million
Josh Allen: $4.8 million
Sam Reinhart: $3.75 million

Bills fans showing Josh Allen love with skyrocketing merchandise sales

 

Story topics: / / / / /

Mike HarringtonMike Harrington– Mike Harrington has covered the Sabres, MLB, the Bisons, college basketball and high schools since joining The News in 1987. He is a National Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame and the chairman of the Buffalo chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

There are no comments - be the first to comment