Josh Allen delivers again – picking up dinner tab for Sabres and Ryan O'Reilly

That #OneBuffalo feeling continues between the Bills and Sabres.

One of the biggest roars Thursday night in KeyBank Center came when Bills running back Devin Singletary was shown on the jumbotron sitting in a luxury suite wearing a white Sabres 50th anniversary sweater – and turned his back to the camera to show it was a No. 26 Rasmus Dahlin jersey. Singletary also wears No. 26.

And the goodwill between the teams apparently was also on full display Monday night at Hutch's, the longtime Delaware Avenue restaurant that's a favorite of NHL players, media and front office types.

According to Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Blues star and former Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly was dining with former Buffalo teammates, including Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart at the same time as Bills quarterback Josh Allen was in the restaurant.

O'Reilly told Thomas that Allen – who has worn his No. 17 Sabres anniversary jersey to games in New Era Field – picked up the tab for his hockey buddies. A source close to the quarterback confirmed the story to The News on Friday.

On the salary scorecard, that's a pretty good move by Allen when you consider 2019-20 paychecks:

Jack Eichel: $10 million

Ryan O'Reilly: $6 million

Josh Allen: $4.8 million

Sam Reinhart: $3.75 million