High school scores & schedules (Dec. 14)

Boys basketball

Yale Cup

East 72, Hutch-Tech 47

McKinley 62, City Honors 40

MEC 60, South Park 59 (OT)

ECIC I

Williamsville North 60, Frontier 48

ECIC II

Sweet Home 73, Starpoint 63

ECIC III

Iroquois 55, East Aurora 52

Maryvale 62, Pioneer 57 (OT)

Niagara Frontier

CSAT 55, Grand Island 44

N. Tonawanda 76, Niagara Wheatfield 39

Nonleague

Bishop Timon-St. Jude 77, Logan (Aus.) 63

V-McQuaid 75, Park 71 (OT)

Cardinal O’Hara 74, Amherst 69 (OT)

Fanwood 75, St. Mary’s/Deaf 72

Akron 71, Alden 25

Clarence 65, Williamsville South 52

Ellicottville 63, Southwestern 58

Salamanca 91, Roy-Hart 55

Tom Keenan Classic

at Canisius

Lew-Port 79, Regis (NYC) 71

Canisius 59, Holy Cross 57

Upstate/Downstate Tournament

at St. Francis

Hamburg 49, St. John (L.I.) 46 (OT)

St. Mary’s/Lanc. 62, Cthdrl Prep (Pa.) 59

Holy Trinity (L.I.) 78, St. Francis 46

St. Joe’s 72, St. Dominics 53

Wilson Tournament

at Wilson

Burgard 52, I-Prep/Grover 45

Wilson 60, Emerson 54 (2 OT)

Today’s games

Niagara Frontier

Niagara Falls at Lockport, 12:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Health Sciences at Nichols, 11:30 a.m.

Penn. School for the Deaf at St. Mary’s School for the Deaf, 11:30 a.m.

Olean at Depew, 1:30 p.m.

Olmsted at Holland, 1:30 p.m.

Port Allegany (Pa.) at Walsh, 6 p.m.

Tom Keenan Classic

at Canisius

Holy Cross vs. Cheektowaga, 12 p.m.

Regis (NYC) vs. V-Aquinas, 1:30 p.m.

Lew-Port vs. Canisius, 3 p.m.

Upstate/Downstate Tournament

at St. Francis

Cathedral Prep (Pa.) vs. Hamburg, 12 p.m.

St. John Baptist vs. Lancaster, 12 p.m.

St. Dominics vs. St. Francis, 1:45 p.m.

Holy Trinity (L.I.) vs. St. Joe’s, 1:45 p.m.

Girls basketball

Friday’s games

Canisius Cup

Hutch-Tech 61, Buffalo Arts 50

City Honors 73, McKinley 27

South Park 40, Middle Early College 20

Monsignor Martin

Nichols 51, Buffalo Seminary 33

ECIC I

Orchard Park 64, West Seneca West 51

ECIC II

Williamsville South 94, Sweet Home 21

Hamburg 70, Williamsville East 30

ECIC III

Iroquois 54, Lake Shore 35

Springville 51, Depew 34

ECIC IV

JFK 47, Lackawanna 30

Cleveland Hill 38, Tonawanda 37

Niagara Frontier

Lew-Port 53, Kenmore East 33

Niagara Wheatfield 30, N. Tonawanda 29

Niagara-Orleans

Akron 65, Barker 55

Albion 53, Medina 20

Newfane 55, Roy-Hart 50

Nonleague

St. Mary’s/Deaf 34, Fanwood 19

Holland 66, Mount Mercy 46

Sherman 59, Ellicottville 17

Allegany-Limestone Tournament

at Allegany-Limestone

Allegany 58, V-Genesee Valley 18

Franklinville Tournament

at Franklinville

Frewsburg 62, Southwestern 60

High School Hoops Holiday Invitational

at Kenmore West

Kenmore West 50, Olmsted 27

Grand Island 52, Frontier 33

Amherst 57, St. Mary’s/Lanc. 53

Otto-Eldred Tournament

at Bradford (Pa.)

Portville 45, Bradford (Pa.) 29

Westfield Tournament

at Westfield

Randolph 63, Clymer 40

Today’s games

Nonleague

Penn. School for the Deaf at St. Mary’s School for the Deaf, 10 a.m.

Port Allegany (Pa.) at Walsh, 6 p.m.

High School Hoops Holiday Invitational

at Kenmore West

Mount St. Mary vs. Maryvale, 11:30 a.m.

Olean vs. Lockport, 1:15 p.m.

East Aurora vs. Wilson, 3 p.m.

City Honors vs. Lake Shore, 4:45 p.m.

Sacred Heart Tournament

at Sacred Heart

Wmsv. East vs. Wmsv. North, 11:30 a.m.

Springville vs. Sacred Heart, 3 p.m.

Boys hockey

Friday’s games

WNY Federation

Lancaster 3, Orchard Park 0

L: Max Richter 2g-a; Joshua Ruffner sho, 25 saves

West Seneca East 4, Lockport 2

WSE: Colin Schmatz g-a

Nonleague

Hamburg 5, X-Potsdam 3

H: Ryan Steiner 3g-a

Fabulous 21 Tournament

at Pelham

Clarence 6, I-Pelham 4

Today’s games

WNY Federation

Bishop Timon-St. Jude vs. Wmsv. North

at Northtown Center, 12:10 p.m.

Lew-Port vs. Amherst

at Northtown Center, 4:10 p.m.

Nonleague

X-Potsdam vs. Williamsville East

at Northtown Center, 2 p.m.

V-Canandaigua vs. Kenmore West

at Northtown Center, 2:15 p.m.

Grand Island vs. VII-Beekmantown

at SUNY Plattsburgh, 3 p.m.

V-Webster-Thomas at Hamburg, 4:30 p.m.

II-Burnt Hills vs. Williamsville South

at Northtown Center, 4:45 p.m.

Fabulous 21 Tournament

at Pelham

Clarence vs. I-Rye, 10 a.m.

X-Massena vs. Niagara Wheatfield, 4 p.m.

St. Mary’s/Lanc. vs. I-Scarsdale, 6 p.m.

Canisius vs. Fordham Prep (NYC), 8 p.m.

Boys bowling

CCAA

Fredonia 3, Falconer 1

Dunkirk 4, Chautaqua Lake 0

D: Trevor Skelly 637

Girls bowling

CCAA

Fredonia 3, Falconer 1

Dunkirk 4, Chautaqua Lake 0

D: Summer Clark 526

Boys swimming

ECIC

Williamsville North 92, Clarence 91

Cleveland Hill 89, Depew 87

Orchard Park 81, West Seneca 21

Lew-Port 69, Niagara Falls 33

Hamburg 64, Frontier 37

Amherst 59, Maryvale 35

Calling all all-stars

The News is in need of the following all-star teams. League chairmen are asked to send their teams to sports@buffnews.com for publication.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: All-WNY, All-WNY Large Schools, All-WNY Small Schools, All-ECIC, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Niagara Orleans, CCAA Central, CCAA East, Buffalo Public Schools.