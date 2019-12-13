High School Extra: Gayle has 32-point game, Kleitz nets 29 for Chiefs

Four-star recruit Roddy Gayle showed off his talents Friday night by netting 32 points for Lew-Port in a 79-71 victory over Regis (NYC) in the opening of the Tom Keenan Tournament at Canisius High School.

Gayle had 20 points at the half. The 6-foot-4 sophomore drained two 3-pointers and had two thunderous dunks in the fourth quarter to help the Lancers secure the victory.

Jalen Duff had 22 points as well for Lew-Port. The Keenan Tournament continues on Saturday.

Kleitz nets 29 for Chiefs

Trey Kleitz opened the game with four-straight 3-pointers as Iroquois held off a late East Aurora comeback for a 55-52 win in the teams’ first ECIC III duel of the season.

Kleitz, a sophomore, was responsible for 15 of the Chiefs’ 21 first-quarter points. He finished with 29 points, 21 of which came from beyond the 3-point arc.

East Aurora was not phased by a 15-point halftime deficit. Led by Will Covington’s 18 points, the Blue Devils cut the Chiefs’ lead to one point with seconds to spare, but an inbounds violation gave Iroquois the ball back and the chance to close out the game.

“We started out well, outscored them, they’re an experienced team that fought back and made it a game and we were able to hold on,” said Chiefs coach Todd Kleitz.

Iroquois also held a ceremony at the game retiring Jacob Steck’s No. 3 jersey. Steck is the Chiefs’ all-time points leader (1,425) and led them to a 22-3 record and a Class B title in 2000.

Timon beats Aussie team

Timon played host to an unusual opponent Friday night, defeating Logan Academy out of Australia, 77-63.

Jamyier Patton led the Tigers (3-2) with 21 points, all of which came from 3-point territory. Kevin Thompson had 17 points and an additional five 3-pointers.

Timon rallied from a 36-32 halftime gap for the win, using an 18-point third quarter.

The game was set up via email about a month and a half ago, according to Tigers’ head coach Jason Rowe.

“Internet makes the world small,” he said. Logan Academy also has games scheduled in Albany and Syracuse.

Hvisdak shatters record

Sydney Hvisdak shattered the Randolph record for points scored in a game, netting 44 in a 63-40 win over Clymer.

The old record of 42 was set by current St. Bonaventure star Mckenna Maycock.

Hvisdak added six boards and two steals. She’s played on the Cardinals’ varsity squad since seventh grade.

East still unbeaten

Buffalo East improved to a perfect 4-0 overall on the season with a 72-47 boys basketball victory over Yale Cup rival Hutch-Tech.

Senior Danny Carter had 26 points for the Panthers, along with seven assists and five steals.

Forward Dontaye Miller had a big game as well, netting 15 points along with three steals.

The Engineers (0-2, 0-1) were led by Martin Espinal with 14 points and Oliver Ngarikiyintwari with 12.

Even though there’s a lot of basketball left, East coach Starling Bryant said that a hot start has a big effect on team chemistry.

“It makes a big difference,” he said. “The kids are getting confident, getting a little better, still got a lot of work to do so we are looking forward to a great season.”

GI, KW win in showcase

Grand Island got back on track after a two-game skid with a 52-33 win over Frontier to open the High School Hoops Holiday Showcase girls’ basketball tournament at Kenmore West.

Lydia Sweeney let the Vikings (2-2) with 20 points, six steals and seven assists. Avery Andrews had eight points and six boards.

Sweeney, a 5-foot-7 point guard, signed to play with Division II Cedarville University in Ohio over the offseason.

Meanwhile, Kenmore West held Olmsted to just two points in the second quarter of a 50-27 game to open the showcase.

Junior Laura Kohn was named the game’s Most Valuable Player after she posted 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Ashley Tucker added 17 points.

Hamburg boys win in OT

Hamburg sank 6 of 8 free throws in overtime and Andrew Genzel came up with a crucial steal as the Bulldogs topped St. John the Baptist (L.I.), 49-46, in the Upstate/Downstate Tournament.

Genzel’s takeaway came with seconds to spare in overtime as St. John was looking to tie the game once again.

Nathan Severson was Hamburg’s leading scorer with 18 points and two 3-pointers. Nate Neudeck was right behind him with 15.

The Bulldogs are now 3-0.

In the same tournament, Peter Duane had 14 points, 11 in the fourth quarter, for St. Mary’s of Lancaster in a close 62-59 win over Cathedral Prep (Pa.).

Fellow senior Luke Szablewski was the Lancers’ top scorer with 20 points on the day.

St. Mary’s (2-1) went into halftime down 29-26. Coach Paul Rath said his team was able to come out shooting in the third period to regain its lead.

Also in the Upstate/Downstate tournament, St. Joe’s downed St. Dominic’s out of Oyster Bay, 73-56. Josh Haskell had 24 points for the Marauders (4-1), including four treys.

Mohr gets first win as HC

Ryan Mohr got his first victory at the helm of the Maryvale boys basketball team, a 62-57 overtime win over ECIC III rival Pioneer.

Mohr was previously Maryvale’s junior varsity coach. He took over before the season from veteran Mark Kensy.

The Flyers had a 13-point lead over the Panthers at halftime before Pioneer came storming back to force the extra period.

Xaier Mitchell logged 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Flyers. In addition to Mohr’s first win as head coach, it was Maryvale’s first win of the season.

Legends icers win shutout

Lancaster’s federation hockey squad won its first shutout of the season, a 3-0 victory over Orchard Park.

Joshua Ruffner had 25 saves in net for the Legends. Max Richter scored twice and Daniel Zaccarine had Lancaster’s third goal.

The Legends improved to 2-0-1 while the Quakers fell to 3-1-0.

Elsewhere, Ryan Steiner had a hat trick for Hamburg in the Bulldogs’ 5-3 victory over Section X’s Potsdam at the Northtown Center.

The Bulldogs were down 2-1 headed into the third period. Steiner netted all three of his goals in the final stanza.

Cavalieri to Mercyhurst

Williamsville East standout Jenna Cavalieri has signed her letter of intent to play field hockey at Mercyhurst University.

The senior is the Flames’ all-time leading scorer and is a two-time All-Western New York first team selection.

Cavalieri had 20 goals last season for Williamsville East. She also plays ice hockey.