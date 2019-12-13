High School Extra: McDougald, Kline Prep Talk Athletes of Week

Niagara Falls wrestler Willie McDougald and Holland basketball player Myla Kline have been named the Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial, in voting by visitors to BuffaloNews.com.

McDougald reached 200 career victories in dual meet against Lockport and defeated Clarence’s Aiden Rabideau in matchup between returning state tournament qualifiers at Tonawanda Team Duals. He received 51% of the vote.

Kline scored 29 points with seven rebounds and four steals in win against Olmsted playing her first game for Holland after transferring from St. Mary’s. She received 50% of the vote.

Voting is conducted on BuffaloNews.com, beginning each Monday. The voting concludes Thursdays at noon. To nominate an athlete for consideration, send an email to sports@buffnews.com.

Keenan Classic tips off

The 14th annual Tom Keenan/Canisius high school Memorial Basketball Classic tips off today, featuring six teams from around the state.

From Western New York, Canisius, Cheektowaga, and Lew-Port will play. Regis Catholic in New York City, Holy Cross from Flushing and Aquinas from Rochester will fill out the teams.

The tournament opens with Lew-Port and Roddy Gayle against Regis Catholic at 5:30 p.m. All games will be played at Canisius.

Holy Cross, coached by Ray Cullinan, the older brother of Canisius assistant coach John Cullinan, will play the Crusaders at 7 p.m. on Friday as well.

Twin brothers Pat and Ray Cullinan will match up at noon on Saturday with Cheektowaga playing Holy Cross.

Saturday’s slate includes Aquinas versus Regis at 1:30 p.m. and Lew-Port against Canisius at 3 p.m.

Walker finds rhythm

Hamburg goalie Jared Walker stopped 27 shots in a 2-1 win over Williamsville South on Thursday.

Walker, a backup last season, is getting his first chance at starting. So far, Hamburg is off to a 2-1 start.

The Bulldogs scored in each the first and second periods. Eric Duma had the game winner with 11:12 remaining in the second.

Williamsville South was held scoreless until 12:47 left in the third. They scored 16 goals over their prior two games.