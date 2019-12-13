Hallelujah! The BPO brings it big for Christmas

Maestros tend to be pretty polished in the patter they share with the audience while the musicians catch their breath between musical numbers, but I can honestly believe JoAnn Falletta when she says the "Classical Christmas" is one of her favorite concerts of the year.

As the final notes of the opening fanfare of "Joy to the World" rang out at Friday morning's Coffee Concert performance, there was no doubt about it: Christmas had arrived.

Then it was time for the gifts. With excellent contributions from the strings and harpist, we heard an expressive and almost meditative rendering of Ralph Vaughan Williams' Fantasia on "Greensleeves," as arranged by Ralph Greaves. You're excused if you can't help hearing a whisper of "What Child Is This?" in the ancient melody.

Corelli's "Christmas Concerto" (Concerto Grosso, Op. 6, No. 8) provided an angelic wake-up call to any drowsy shepherds before turning into something of a lullaby in its elegant Pastorale, played for a newborn child with a manger for a bed.

Making this year's holiday concerts even more special, in this performance and another at 8 p.m. Dec. 14, the BPO is introducing its audience to soprano Rachel Mikol. She grew up in Orchard Park, has since earned bachelor's and master's degrees in voice, and has been performing with regional operas around the country. Backed by the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, she presented a sensitive and expressive "Gesu Bambino," making the Christmas storytelling of the lyrics sound both fresh and familiar.

Her "O Holy Night" had a little extra flash but was largely a lovely, traditional performance, which is all that the worshipful song really needs or wants.

And that made for a surprising change-up when, after Mikol took her bows, the orchestra — and by that we mean those brassy trombones — kicked up the party in "Of Nights and Lights," a new arrangement by Darin Kelly of a song he wrote for Hanukkah. Falletta introduced the piece as a joy-filled world premiere, and she certainly got that right. With major contributions from trombonist John Lombardo and the winds, the composition may have had people dancing with their arms around each other's shoulders had there been room.

The "Jauchzet Frohlocket (Shout for joy!)" from Johann Sebastian Bach's Christmas Oratorio — the piece Falletta named as her favorite from the concert — was a felicitous evocation of holiday celebration, and the conductor's affection for it is understandable. Singing in German, the chorus helped transport the audience to a long-ago Christmas morning in a Leipzig cathedral.

It wouldn't be a December concert without some Tchaikovsky, who was present in his "Winter Dreams" Allegro tranquil from his Symphony No. 1, Op. 13, a lovely piece that evoked a melody heard across a snowy landscape and the wind that often follows it. The prelude and serenade from Korngold's "The Snowman" spoke so truly of romance it was hard to believe the composer, a prodigy, wrote the piece at age 11.

Concertmaster Nikki Chooi stood out in his solo here and in the following piece, "Ave Maria — Meditation," with Mikol rejoining the orchestra. This "Ave Maria," from Massenet's opera "Thais," is more wistful than Schubert's beloved composition and, with Chooi accompanying on violin, felt more intimate.

Tchaikovsky then returned for some sampling from "The Nutcracker" before the audience rose to its feet to salute the orchestra and chorus's wonderful and much-anticipated Hallelujah Chorus from Handel's "Messiah."

If that wasn't enough to ignite everyone's holiday spirits, the closing medley of sing-along Christmas carols finished the job in grand style. One wonders how John Morris Russell will follow this next week, with his Holiday Pops concerts, starting Thursday morning.

Review

"JoAnn's Classical Christmas" with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

Dec. 13 in Kleinhans Music Hall. The concert repeats at 8 p.m. Dec. 14.

For tickets, go to bpo.org.

Also this weekend: you can hear an abbreviated BPO holiday concert, with a sing-along, for free at 1 p.m. Dec. 14 in the lobby of M&T Bank Gold Dome, downtown at 1 Fountain Plaza, or attend the BPO Kids "Jingle Bell Jam" at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in Kleinhans, with pre-concert crafts starting at 1:30 p.m.