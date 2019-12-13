Gunman who fired into Niagara Falls street minister's home gets 15 years in prison

Willie McTyere, a three-time felon who fired a gunshot into the home of Niagara Falls street minister, was sentenced Friday to 15 years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

A Niagara County Court jury convicted McTyere Sept. 25 of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment.

On May 24, 2018, he fired a shot that shattered the window of the former rectory of St. George's Anglican Cathedral at 19th and Falls streets, where Joanne Lorenzo and her son were living. The bullet lodged in a wooden door frame about 4 feet from where Lorenzo was sitting. Prosecutors said that Lorenzo seemingly was not targeted.

Police found a gun and five shell casings outside, all bearing McTyere's DNA.

The basement of the church next door is the headquarters of Lorenzo's Magdalene Project, which ministers to prostitutes and the homeless in Niagara Falls.

McTyere, 37, of Woodlawn Avenue in the Falls, was sentenced by Judge Sara Sheldon.