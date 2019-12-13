Jake Ritts, St. Francis, QB, Junior: Followed up record-setting sophomore campaign by performing with even more poise for the balanced Red Raiders, passing for 28 touchdowns and 2,431 yards.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jake Ritts, St. Francis, QB, Junior: First junior since 2007 to win Connolly Cup, presented by ADPRO to the area's top scholastic player.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jake Ritts, St. Francis, QB, Junior: Threw for WNY-record 3,366 yards and school-record 36 TDs in 2018. Considers win over Dover (Ohio) in which he threw for 370 yards and guided team to 62 points as his most memorable game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Xzavier Janczylik, St. Francis, RB, Senior: Connolly Cup finalist and two-time first-team All-Catholic said, "It's a real honor making first team."
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Xzavier Janczylik, St. Francis, RB, Senior: Had a breakout season that enabled the Red Raiders' offense to morph into a more balanced attack that averaged nearly 40 points per game. Second-year starter rushed for 1,190 yards on 141 attempts and finished with 1,776 all-purpose yards and 21 total touchdowns.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Xzavier Janczylik, St. Francis, RB, Senior: Rushed for 285 yards in regular-season win over Canisius. Also chipped in with two sacks for Monsignor Martin regular-season champions.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Du2019Jae Perry, Bennett, RB, Senior: Repeat first-team selection had his season cut short by a knee injury suffered early in a Section VI Class AA quarterfinal win against Niagara Falls.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Du2019Jae Perry, Bennett, RB, Senior: Posted his second consecutive 1,100-yard rushing season, finishing with 1,125 and 10 touchdowns even though opponents stacked up to stop the running game.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Du2019Jae Perry, Bennett, RB, Senior: Rushed for 275 yards on 19 carries in overtime win over Jamestown.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Tywon Wright, Southwestern, RB, Senior: Has the size and speed all coaches covet. Southwestern utilized his gifts when it mattered most u2013 during a playoff run that saw the Trojans win their first sectional title since 2011.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Tywon Wright, Southwestern, RB, Senior: Matched a championship-game record with five touchdowns to go with 346 rushing yards. Followed that with five more TDs and 260 yards rushing in a state quarterfinal win over Letchworth/Warsaw.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Tywon Wright, Southwestern, RB, Senior: Finished season with 1,675 yards and 27 touchdowns on 146 carries.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cameron Barmore, Clymer/Sherman/Panama, WR, Senior: Three-sport standout dominated at receiver and defensive end in helping the Wolfpack repeat as NYSPHSAA Class D champions.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cameron Barmore, Clymer/Sherman/Panama, WR, Senior: Set program season marks for touchdowns catches (13), forced fumbles (seven) and tackles for loss (37). Finished with 844 yards on 43 receptions despite drawing double or triple coverage.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cameron Barmore, Clymer/Sherman/Panama, WR, Senior: Holds program records for career receptions (114), receiving yards (2,192), receiving TDs (29) and games started (34). Reigning state champion in the high jump.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sam Kline, St. Joe's, WR, Senior: Three-year starter and member of the National Honor Society was a two-way standout, appearing in nine of 10 games. Finished with 11 touchdowns and 580 yards receiving, averaging 13.5 yards per catch.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sam Kline, St. Joe's, WR, Senior: Set school record for receptions in a game (12). Posted two 100-yard receiving games, including a 107-yard, two-touchdown effort in regular-season win over Canisius.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sam Kline, St. Joe's, WR, Senior: Has five scholarship offers, including tenders from Bucknell, Albany and Lafayette.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Teryon Vernon, WNY Maritime/Health Sciences, OL, Senior: Trench Trophy winner as area's top two-way senior lineman helped pave the way for an offense that rushed for more than 3,300 yards en route to capturing their first Section VI Class B title.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Teryon Vernon, WNY Maritime/Health Sciences, OL, Senior: Finished with 11 sacks and 76 tackles for the Falcons, who yielded 17 points per game and held nine of its 12 foes to 20 points or less.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Eric Schon, St. Francis, OL, Senior: College of Holy Cross commit and Trench Trophy finalist anchored a line for an offense that averaged nearly 40 points and 425 yards per game for the Red Raiders (8-2). Did not yield a sack and recorded 80 pancake blocks.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Eric Schon, St. Francis, OL, Senior: Three-time All-Catholic selection had nine Division I offers and considers win over Dover (Ohio), in which Frannies put up 62 points as his most memorable game of the season.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Donovan Cornelius, Canisius OL, Senior: Three-year starter and first-team All-Catholic anchored a line that led an offense that averaged nearly 200 rushing yards per game and 36 points per game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Donovan Cornelius, Canisius OL, Senior: Considers state-title-game victory over Cardinal Hayes as his most memorable moment of the season because Crusaders were considered underdogs. Has a 3.8 grade-point average.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Conor Mahony, Lancaster, OL, Senior: Two-way starter and Trench Trophy finalist played a key role for a Legends team that won its fourth consecutive Section VI Class AA title. Center for a team that averaged more than 35 points per game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Conor Mahony, Lancaster, OL, Senior: At linebacker, finished with 85 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions. His 248 career tackles rank third all-time in Lancaster history, his 12.5 career sacks rank first. Most proud of Lancasteru2019s 39-7 record during his time with the team.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A.J. Urbaniak, Williamsville South, OL, Senior: Three-year starter for the 6-3 Billies was a Trench Trophy finalist and the Class A-2 Division's lineman of the year.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A.J. Urbaniak, Williamsville South, OL, Senior: Member of the National Honor Society anchored a line that averaged 239 yards rushing per game and 401 yards in total offense. Considers final game of his career as most memorable of the season -- a 28-14 win in the Chuck Funke Memorial Bowl against West Seneca East.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Karson Hurlburt, Pioneer, K, Senior: Two-year starter made 3 of 4 field goals, including key kicks in win against Olean and playoff victory against Cheektowaga. Made 25 of 27 extra points and finished with seven touchbacks.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Karson Hurlburt, Pioneer, K, Senior: Holds Pioneer records for PAT kicks in a season (50) and career (72). Made 96% of his extra-point kicks for a Panthers team that has gone 16-2 past two seasons. Also a standout soccer player and qualified for state bowling tournament in 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Micah Brown, St. Joe's, Utility, Senior: Did a little bit of everything and thrived in various roles. Connolly Cup finalist finished with 85 tackles, including 25 for losses.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Micah Brown, St. Joe's, Utility, Senior: Rushed 49 times for 450 yards and four touchdowns. Filled in at quarterback for a game, completing 11 of 15 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Micah Brown, St. Joe's, Utility, Senior: Caught 24 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns and also amassed 231 yards on kick returns.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Marqwan Fluitt, South Park, DL, Senior: Connolly Cup finalist and Class A-2 Division's Defensive MVP finished with 135 tackles, 23 for losses, and 20 sacks for the Section VI Class A champions. Recorded five sacks in Week Two win over Amherst. Had a strip sack that led to a touchdown in title-game win over McKinley.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Marqwan Fluitt, South Park, DL, Senior: Second-year starter forced four fumbles. Also saw time at running back, rushing for 562 yards and three touchdowns.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cooper Pannes, Southwestern, DL, Senior: Four-year starter and Trench Trophy finalist proved to be a two-way force for the Section VI Class C champions. Led the Trojans with 86 tackles, including a school-record 27 for losses. Three-time all-league selection also finished with 11 sacks.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cooper Pannes, Southwestern, DL, Senior: Also an offensive tackle, opened holes for a rushing attack that steamrolled most of Southwestern's foes during the playoffs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jason Walker, St. Joe's, DL, Senior: Monsignor Martin's co-defensive Player of the Year plans to sign a scholarship to attend Fordham on Dec. 18. Three-year starter proved to be a disruptive pass rusher as he finished with 17 sacks. Recorded three in regular-season win over Canisius that snapped Marauders' 10-game losing streak in the series.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jason Walker, St. Joe's, DL, Senior: Three-time first-team All-Catholic selection says one of his proudest moments was receiving his first scholarship offer after working his way back from a broken fibula.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
C.J. Ozolins, Canisius, LB, Senior: Connolly Cup finalist and Monsignor Martin co-Defensive Player of the Year led Western New York in tackles (145). Fast, physical player also recorded 17 tackles for losses and 5.5 sacks, defended six passes, recovered two fumbles and blocked three kicks.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
C.J. Ozolins, Canisius, LB, Senior: Tied Canisius record for tackles in a game (24). Made 20 tackles in MMHSAA final.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
C.J. Ozolins, Canisius, LB, Senior: Followed up with 14 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery, a blocked kick and ran in the championship-clinching conversion in state final versus Cardinal Hayes.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Mike Glinski, West Seneca West, LB, Senior: Rare talent who has earned first-team honors three times to join exclusive group that includes current Boston College linebacker Isaiah McDuffie.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Mike Glinski, West Seneca West, LB, Senior: Led the Indians in tackles for the third year in a row, finishing with 132 in nine games while dealing with a broken foot. Powerful speedster finishes his West career with 421 tackles and a state championship ring (2017).
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Keith Jackson, South Park, LB, Junior: Connolly Cup finalist returned from a torn meniscus suffered as a sophomore to lead the Sparks in total touchdowns with 20.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Keith Jackson, South Park, LB, Junior: Had 100 tackles, six sacks and six interceptions. Returned three picks for touchdowns. Scored TDs on offense and defense in sectional final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Keith Jackson, South Park, LB, Junior: Class A-2 Division MVP also also rushed for 1,000 yards to help Sparks to a 10-1 record.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Matt Marschner, Lancaster, LB, Senior: Two-year starter ranks second all-time in sacks in Lancaster history with 11.5.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Matt Marschner, Lancaster, LB, Senior: Finished with 75 tackles and five sacks to help the Legends win their fourth consecutive Section VI Class AA championship. Also saw time at fullback on offense.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Matt Marschner, Lancaster, LB, Senior: Most memorable game of season was comeback win in sectional final versus Orchard Park because the triumph avenged a regular-season loss to OP.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Michael Pataky, Orchard Park, LB, Senior: Led Quakers in tackles in each of his three seasons as starter. Finished with 82 tackles (52 solo) and 18.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and a fumble recovery in eight games for the Class AA runner-up.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Michael Pataky, Orchard Park, LB, Senior: Most proud of the fact OP returned to sectional final for the first time since 2016. Plans to major in criminal justice in college.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jamel Lucas, Sweet Home, DB, Senior: Provided blanket coverage on defense once inserted into the lineup during the second half of the season to aid the team's postseason push. Also was a scary playmaker on offense at quarterback as he helped the Panthers rebound from winless campaign in 2018 to a playoff team in 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jamel Lucas, Sweet Home, DB, Senior: Returned an interception for a touchdown in Week 7 win over Lake Shore. Finished with 2,035 total yards and 25 touchdowns.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Brandan Brown, South Park, DB, Senior: Four-year starter capped career by playing a key role in South Park's run to the Class A championship. Returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the sectional final against McKinley.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Brandan Brown, South Park, DB, Senior: Ball-hawk picked off five passes during season and holds program record for career interceptions (10).
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Brandan Brown, South Park, DB, Senior: Caught seven touchdowns and had 700 yards receiving on offense. Finished career with 1,500 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Joseph Dixon, Canisius, DB, Junior: Fast, tough, two-way starter played a vital role in Crusaders' run to the state Catholic championship. Lockdown corner forced two fumbles in state final, and also made an interception in Monsignor Martin title game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Joseph Dixon, Canisius, DB, Junior: Named MVP of MMHSAA final. Finished with 20 tackles, four passes defensed and a sack. Rushed for 855 yards and 17 touchdowns as running back.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Joseph Dixon, Canisius, DB, Junior: Finished with 1,243 all-purpose yards.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Joe Carlson, Starpoint, P, Senior: Averaged 42.7 yards per punt for the Spartans. Connolly Cup finalist did it all for the Spartans, shifting from receiver to quarterback after Carson Marcus' season-ending injury.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Joe Carlson, Starpoint, P, Senior: Set school record for touchdowns in a game (5) in win over West Seneca East. Also set the school mark for receptions in a game (10). Averaged 16.6 yards per catch.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Joe Carlson, Starpoint, P, Senior: Picked off four passes on defense. Rushed for four TDs and passes for another.
